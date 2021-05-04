 
 

Barack and Michelle Obama Partying All Night With A-Listers at Tom Hanks-Hosted Dinner

The former president and his wife join the likes of Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa who gather at Hanks' $26 million Pacific Palisades manse.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have spent their weekend partying all night with some A-list celebrities. On Sunday, May 2, the former president of the United States and his wife reportedly gathered at Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's home to have dinner together.

In addition to the Obamas, Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa also attended the event at Hanks' $26 million Pacific Palisades manse in California. Splash News claimed that the powerhouse pairs enjoyed the party until wee hours of Monday, May 3.

In a picture obtained by the outlet, Obama could be seen sitting in the back of his car in a blue blazer, gray polo shirt and khaki as he left the star-studded event. His spouse, meanwhile, looked elegant in a gold sequined dress as she was seated next to him.

Prior to the dinner, the Springsteens, Obamas and Hanks have even vacationed to French Polynesia together along with a few other people, including Oprah Winfrey. When speaking to Stephen Colbert in a 2017 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", the "Inferno" actor admitted that he and Winfrey were "really pissed off" about publicity over the trip.

"Is this what's going on with social media that Oprah and I cannot go on a billionaire's boat to Tahiti with a former president of the United States and not keep it secret for God's sake?" Hanks argued in the interview, before opening up about an unpleasant experience from the trip.

"[I got] screwed... in the bad way, in the pejorative way, not in the delightful way," he further divulged. "The Secret Service guys hopped on these brand new shiny bikes with bells, and leather saddles, and those streamers that come off the handle bars... Everybody takes off, Oprah, the former president, they're all gone. And I have a bike that you couldn't deliver newspapers with."

