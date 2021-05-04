 
 

Jessica Simpson Showers Daughter Maxwell With Sweet Praises on her 9th Birthday

Jessica Simpson Showers Daughter Maxwell With Sweet Praises on her 9th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

In the heartfelt tribute post, the 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker admits that she is 'constantly in awe' of her first child's 'resilience and grace.'

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Simpson is celebrating another milestone in her daughter's life. To commemorate Maxwell's 9th birthday, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" hitmaker showered her first born with sweet praises in a social media post.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, May 2, the 40-year-old shared a family photo that saw her and Maxwell posing alongside her husband Eric Johnson and her 7-year-old son Ace Knute. Along with it, she offered a heartfelt birthday message that began with, "Maxwell, my best friend and first born, turned 9 yesterday, May 1."

The "I Belong to Me" singer continued her sweet note by gushing, "She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet." She added, "Empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes her one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh)."

  See also...

In the heartfelt caption, Jessica also noted that her first child is "a prolific writer of poem and songs and she listens and trusts herself with confidence I admire." Still praising her daughter, the mother of three went on to say, "The energy in a room shifts when she enters. Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I've ever seen."

"Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space everyone and everything." the "Blonde Ambition" star elaborated further before expressing her gratitude. "When I think about her I can't help but smile with all that I have, a happy smile is always inspired by her, the possessor of the most genuine, pretty, sometimes cheeky but always the purest of smiles ever to grin."

"The Dukes of Hazzard" actress continued, "My favorite hands to have and hold in prayer or just in life are hers, always my daughter. She loves you enough to be the person you have always wanted to be." She then concluded, "I am constantly in awe of her resilience and grace, it is amazing indeed. I love her beyond measure. Happy belated (to Instagram) birthday Maxi!"

Elsewhere in the loving note, Jessica acknowledged that her daughter would soon surpass her in terms of height. "If any of you have read my memoir, OPEN BOOK, or my Amazon essay, TAKE THE LEAD, then you have a sense of my forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size)," she stated.

You can share this post!

Barack and Michelle Obama Partying All Night With A-Listers at Tom Hanks-Hosted Dinner

Michel'le Denies Catching Dr. Dre in Bed With a Man
Related Posts
Jessica Simpson Credits Daughter for Helping Her Overcome Fear of Horses

Jessica Simpson Credits Daughter for Helping Her Overcome Fear of Horses

Jessica Simpson Throws Out Her Scale to Feel Good About Herself

Jessica Simpson Throws Out Her Scale to Feel Good About Herself

Jessica Simpson's Mom Claims Singer Wishes 'to Be a Recluse' in the Wake of 2009 Body-Shamming

Jessica Simpson's Mom Claims Singer Wishes 'to Be a Recluse' in the Wake of 2009 Body-Shamming

Jessica Simpson Claims to Getting COVID-19 Diagnosis the Day She Began Writing New Essay

Jessica Simpson Claims to Getting COVID-19 Diagnosis the Day She Began Writing New Essay

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture