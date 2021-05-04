Lamar Odom Pens Touching Tribute to Late Father Joe

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

In his Instagram post, the retired basketball player also gives a special shoutout to his rumored girlfriend Karlie Redd, thanking her for 'having this picture made of me and my father.'

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom expressed his feelings in a heartfelt tribute to his father Joe Odom, who passed away two weeks ago. Making use of his Instagram account, the retired basketball player shared how much he loves his dad despite their "differences."

Alongside a picture of watercolor drawing of him and his fad, Lamar first thanked "everyone who extended love and prayers to me during my time of bereavement." He wrote in the caption, "I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy."

"Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that's really all that matters," so the ex-husband of Khloe Kardashian added.

In his message, Lamar also encouraged his followers "to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That's it."

Concluding his post, Lamar gave a special shoutout to his rumored girlfriend Karlie Redd. "Special thanks to @iamkarlieredd for having this picture made of me and my father and being an amazing friend to me always. Now the work begins, I have a legacy to leave !!" he wrote.

Lamar and the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star sparked dating rumors after a video surfaced online in April, featuring Lamar cozying up to Karlie while they were dancing in what looks like a nightclub. Joined by her "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" co-stars, the 41-year-old hunk put his arm around Karlie's shoulders as they danced to the music.