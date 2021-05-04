 
 

Ben Affleck Reaches Out to an Influencer Who Unmatched Him on Dating App

Ben Affleck Reaches Out to an Influencer Who Unmatched Him on Dating App
In a video shared on TikTok, Nivine Jay claims she once matched with the 'Gone Girl' actor on Raya but unmatched him later because she thought it was a fake account.

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck won't let anyone reject him on a dating app. Having found himself being unmatched by social media influencer Nivine Jay on Raya, the actor playing Batman in "Zack Snyder's Justice League" reached out to her and asked the reason why.

On Monday, May 3, Nivine shared on TikTok a video of herself with a note that read, "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram." She then added a short clip of the 48-year-old in which he said, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me." She captioned the footage, "Sorry Ben."

Nivine's post has since caught the attention of many. One of her followers quipped, "HE SAID YOUR NAAAAAAAAME!!!! girl u better bring that to all job interviews." Another exclaimed, "WHY DID YOU UNMATCH HIM?? IT'S HIM." After a third joked, "The way he said 'it's me' my soul would have left my body," Nivine wrote back, "Confirmed my soul did leave my body."

The beauty also defended the "Gone Girl" star from critics who called him creepy. "I'm seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don't think that's fair. l wasn't making fun of him in the video," she explained. "l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny."

The video emerged just days after Ben reportedly made multiple day visits to Jennifer Lopez's home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. Not only did they hang out at her Los Angeles mansion, but they also attended Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World event on May 2.

Ben himself just broke up with "Knives Out" actress Ana de Armas in January. Despite the split, the exes were said to have remained friends by keeping regular contact. "[Their] friendship has not ended," a source told PEOPLE. "They still talk regularly."

