 
 

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Prefers Adopting to Going Through Surrogacy

Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Prefers Adopting to Going Through Surrogacy
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

Getting serious about prepping for her future family with boyfriend Common, the former 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' host says that she is currently enrolled in parenting classes.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has gotten candid about her desire to start a family. In a new interview, the "Girls Trip" star declared that she prefers adopting to going through surrogacy, before revealing the real reason why she is not interested in having a surrogate mother carry her baby for her.

Making a virtual appearance on the Monday, May 3 episode of E!'s Daily Pop, the 41-year-old confessed that she is currently enrolled in some parenting classes. "I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt," she explained. "I'm looking at, you know, 5 and up - really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

  See also...

The former "Kids Say the Darndest Things" host, who is dating rapper Common, also talked about her disinterest in the surrogacy options. "I don't wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff," she argued. "And I already gave up - here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21, I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs."

When asked about carrying her own child, Tiffany pointed out that it would be impossible."Let me tell you, if I get pregnant, that is all God - tearing down all walls, all barriers - 'cause definitely I have taken the precaution to protect me," she stated. "Now, if that s**t happens, we gon' hire some help, definitely gonna cry a lot. ... And I'm not gonna be 'baby mama,' I'm gonna be 'wife.' "

"So who knows," the Grammy Award-winning artist continued, "I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!"

You can share this post!

Ben Affleck Reaches Out to an Influencer Who Unmatched Him on Dating App

Quando Rondo Hints at Betrayal After Being Shot at in Georgia
Related Posts
Tiffany Haddish Thinks This Would Happen If Parenting Classes Are Added to School Curriculums

Tiffany Haddish Thinks This Would Happen If Parenting Classes Are Added to School Curriculums

Tiffany Haddish Walks Away From One-Sided Love in Ty Dolla $ign's 'By Yourself' Remix Video

Tiffany Haddish Walks Away From One-Sided Love in Ty Dolla $ign's 'By Yourself' Remix Video

Tiffany Haddish Likes Tweets About Nicki Minaj Being Disrespectful

Tiffany Haddish Likes Tweets About Nicki Minaj Being Disrespectful

Tiffany Haddish Confused Over Reports About Her Beef With Nicki Minaj: 'Huh?'

Tiffany Haddish Confused Over Reports About Her Beef With Nicki Minaj: 'Huh?'

Most Read
Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy
Celebrity

Yaya Mayweather Talks About Motherhood, Gushes Over Her Son With NBA YoungBoy

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Tristan Thompson's Legal Team Sends Sydney Chase Cease and Desist Twice Despite Her Denial

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Grown Much Taller in Rare Family Pic With Twin Siblings

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Drake Accused of Breaking Singer Naomi Sharon's Engagement by Sleeping With Her

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Safaree Samuels Plans to 'Get Neutered' While Announcing Erica Mena's Second Pregnancy

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Shock G Laid to Rest After Intimate Funeral Service

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM Claims He Has Another Baby on the Way

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Boosie Badazz Shouts at Female Fan for Trying to Touch Him at Concert

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Kelly Clarkson Finally Sells Her Tennessee Mansion After 4 Years on the Market

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Shows Her Curves in Lingerie for British Vogue Magazine

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas Spark Wedding Rumors Months After His Divorce Finalization

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Billie Eilish Applauded by Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and More for Her Sexy Magazine Cover

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture

Lionel Richie Remembers Late Father Through Clasped Hands Sculpture