Tiffany Haddish Reveals Why She Prefers Adopting to Going Through Surrogacy

WENN/Instar Celebrity

Getting serious about prepping for her future family with boyfriend Common, the former 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' host says that she is currently enrolled in parenting classes.

May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has gotten candid about her desire to start a family. In a new interview, the "Girls Trip" star declared that she prefers adopting to going through surrogacy, before revealing the real reason why she is not interested in having a surrogate mother carry her baby for her.

Making a virtual appearance on the Monday, May 3 episode of E!'s Daily Pop, the 41-year-old confessed that she is currently enrolled in some parenting classes. "I'm taking parenting classes now to adopt," she explained. "I'm looking at, you know, 5 and up - really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them."

The former "Kids Say the Darndest Things" host, who is dating rapper Common, also talked about her disinterest in the surrogacy options. "I don't wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, 'cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff," she argued. "And I already gave up - here goes something everybody don't know, I'm gonna tell you: When I was 21, I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs."

When asked about carrying her own child, Tiffany pointed out that it would be impossible."Let me tell you, if I get pregnant, that is all God - tearing down all walls, all barriers - 'cause definitely I have taken the precaution to protect me," she stated. "Now, if that s**t happens, we gon' hire some help, definitely gonna cry a lot. ... And I'm not gonna be 'baby mama,' I'm gonna be 'wife.' "

"So who knows," the Grammy Award-winning artist continued, "I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!"