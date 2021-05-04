 
 

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46
Instagram
TV

Meanwhile, 'The Predator' actor Keegan-Michael Key and 'The Queen's Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy have been set to host the final episodes of the NBC show's current season.

  • May 4, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo, Keegan-Michael Key, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X have been set for two final episodes of "Saturday Night Live" season 46. On Monday, May 3, the long-running NBC show announced that "The Predator" actor and the "Driver License" songstress will appear as the host and the musical guest for an upcoming episode on May 15.

Meanwhile, "The Queen's Gambit" breakout star will host the finale on May 22. Joining Anya, the Grammy-winning rapper will serve musical performance in the forthcoming episode. "Final eps of Season 46!" the account for "SNL" wrote alongside the show's signature post-it note pictures revealing the lineup and the schedule.

Olivia expressed her excitement in the comment section of the post. "ive literally never been so excited in my whole life," the "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star wrote.

  See also...

Prior to this, Olivia was featured in a viral sketch of the show. In the February episode, "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page, who hosted the show, played a guy who hung out with some of his friends at a bar where Olivia's hit single "Drivers License" was played on the jukebox. "I gotta hear that freaking bridge again, man," one of them said before they sang along to the song.

Olivia, who turned 18 that day, took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. "DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," so she wrote on Twitter following the episode.

She further addressed the skit in a March interview. "I was absolutely floored. I was screaming. I think being made fun of and parodied on 'SNL' is the biggest compliment in the whole world, so that was so surreal," she said.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Driver's License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Driver's License'," she went on saying. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."

You can share this post!

Diddy Asks People To Take His New Middle Name Seriously After Legally Changing It to Love

Ben Affleck Reaches Out to an Influencer Who Unmatched Him on Dating App
Related Posts
Elon Musk Plays Down Rumors of 'SNL' Cast's Uproar Over His Hosting Gig

Elon Musk Plays Down Rumors of 'SNL' Cast's Uproar Over His Hosting Gig

Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig Met With Criticisms From Cast Members

Elon Musk's 'SNL' Hosting Gig Met With Criticisms From Cast Members

Daniel Kaluuya Credits Kenan Thompson for Inspiring His Acting Career During 'SNL' Stint

Daniel Kaluuya Credits Kenan Thompson for Inspiring His Acting Career During 'SNL' Stint

Lil Nas X Jokes 'SNL' Cast Is 'Going to Hell' After 'Montero' Skit

Lil Nas X Jokes 'SNL' Cast Is 'Going to Hell' After 'Montero' Skit

Most Read
'American Idol': Viewers Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Is Eliminated Following a Twist
TV

'American Idol': Viewers Are Enraged After Fan-Favorite Is Eliminated Following a Twist

Arnold Schwarzenegger Grateful to Stan Lee for Creating His Dream Role in 'Superhero Kindergarten'

Arnold Schwarzenegger Grateful to Stan Lee for Creating His Dream Role in 'Superhero Kindergarten'

'RHOA' Reunion: Porsha Williams Hints at LaToya Ali Hookup at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party

'RHOA' Reunion: Porsha Williams Hints at LaToya Ali Hookup at Cynthia Bailey's Bachelorette Party

Toni Collette to Star Opposite Colin Firth on HBO Max's Crime Drama 'The Staircase'

Toni Collette to Star Opposite Colin Firth on HBO Max's Crime Drama 'The Staircase'

Linda Evans Gets Candid About Regret Over 'Dynasty' Exit

Linda Evans Gets Candid About Regret Over 'Dynasty' Exit

Netflix Apologizes to 'Byron Baes' Cast for 'Hated' PR Post Amid Backlash

Netflix Apologizes to 'Byron Baes' Cast for 'Hated' PR Post Amid Backlash

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and Others Tapped to Appear in Final Episodes of 'SNL' Season 46

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian 'Feels Like a Loser' Amid Kanye West Divorce

'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble

'Sex and the City' Reboot Gets Three Women of Color Added to Cast Ensemble

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Will Smith to Document His Journey to Get Back in Shape on New Docuseries

Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Peabody Awards 2021 Unveils 'Euphoria' and 'Ted Lasso' Among Its Nominees

Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer on New Series 'Love and Death'

Elizabeth Olsen to Play Real-Life Axe Murderer on New Series 'Love and Death'

Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'

Chelsea Houska Offers This Reason for Departure From 'Teen Mom 2'