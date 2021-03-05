 
 

Chrishell Stause Declares She's 'Off of Men' After Keo Motsepe Ugly Split

The 'Selling Sunset' star, who split from the 'Dancing with the Stars' pro after three months of dating, shares update on her love life after a troll says, 'we all know your fornicating with your boyfriend.'

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause has a new commitment for her love life after having an ugly breakup with Keo Motsepe. The "Selling Sunset" star, who called it quits with the "Dancing with the Stars" pro after just three months of dating, has proudly declared on social media that she is "off of men."

On Wednesday, March 3, the 39-year-old beauty first shared on Instagram a picture and clips of herself during a filming. She noted in the posted video, "Praise Lord let me have my lines memorized." Her remark prompted a troll to write in the comment section, "That [sic] great you're giving praise to Jesus but we all know your [sic] fornicating with your boyfriend."

The comment did not go unnoticed by Chrishell. She was quick to fire back, "What kind of holy hell is this?? Well I guess you haven't seen, but I no longer have a bf. So I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men. Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel."

  See also...

News about Chrishell and Keo parting ways made headlines in late February. A source told Us Weekly, "She broke up with him earlier this week... There were multiple things that led to the breakup. [He's] super upset over this and still trying to process it."

Not long afterwards, the real estate agent took to her Instagram Story to address their split. She shared a screenshot of news about their breakup in which a source told the outlet, "Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it... He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."

Not agreeing with the statements, Chrishell explained in her post, "I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me." She then added, "Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without the lying."

Chrishell further hinted that she and her now-ex-boyfriend did not separate amicably. She put out an article titled, "Liar, Liar: How to Break Free From Habitual Lying," with Beyonce Knowles and Shakira's song "Beautiful Liar" played in the background.

Chrishell and Keo made their romance Instagram official on December 2, 2020. Before dating him, the reality star was linked to "DWTS" pro Gleb Savchenko, who split from his wife of 14 years Elena Samodanova. Prior to that, she was married to Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019. However, their marriage ended up in divorce which was finalized in early February 2020.

