6ix9ine Denies Sliding Into Lil Nas X's DMs After Making Transphobic Joke
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker decides to expose the 'TROLLZ' rapper for sending him some flirty messages, but the latter claims the former is lying about the DMs.

  • Mar 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - 6ix9ine may now have made a new enemy with Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper has fired back at the Grammy Award-winning artist after the latter exposed the former for allegedly trying to shoot his shot with the 21-year-old star.

Lil Nas decided to expose 6ix9ine after the "FEFE" spitter made a transphobic comment on Lil Nas. The ex-convict commented, "Lil nas x entered the chat" underneath an Instagram post by DJ Akademiks, which put the spotlight on a story on China's recent decision to reportedly make COVID-19 anal swab tests mandatory for foreigners.

Not letting it slide, Lil Nas posted on his own Instagram page a video of him dancing while putting a screenshot of his DMs with 6ix9ine on display. 6ix9ine allegedly sent the "Panini" spitter some flirty messages. "Yo," wrote 6ix9ine in October last year. "Gonna be in ya city soon what you doing lol?" he asked in a message allegedly sent last month, adding a heart emoji. Lil Nas added in the caption, "this you??!"

  See also...

But 6ix9ine denied that he ever sent Lil Nas the said DMs. In his own video, the formerly rainbow-haired rapper said, "Before this s**t even starts we're gonna nip this s**t in the bud. This is my 'Gram right here. 6ix9ine, that's my account."

He then proceeded to show his direct messages with Lil Nas, insisting that he's never sent the younger rapper a single message. However, there is a message request at the bottom of the screen, which means that 6ix9ine likely deleted the messages before filming the video.

Lil Nas has not responded again to 6ix9ine's rebuttal. The Georgia native, instead, shared a video showing his hilarious reactions to a conspiracy theory which claimed that he is an industry plant, who was forced to change his image and personality for the success of his career.

