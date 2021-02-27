 
 

Chrishell Stause Accuses Keo Motsepe of 'Playing Victim' Following Split

Chrishell and Koe started dating in December 2020 after her stint on 'Dancing with the Stars', but multiple reports recently claimed that the pair decided to go separate ways.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - It doesn't take long for Chrishell Stause to address her breakup from Koe Motsepe. Taking it to her Instagram Story, the "Selling Sunset" star made use of her account to call out the pro dancer of "Dancing with the Stars" for allegedly "playing victim."

In the Friday, February 26 post, Chrishell shared a screencap picture of a report about their breakup. "Keo is heartbroken. He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it... He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last," read a quote of a source included in the report.

The statement seemingly didn't sit well with Chrishell. Despite wanting to stay drama free, she decided to set the rumors straight by writing, "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me."

The TV personality continued, "I was also 100% in it as well until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying." She added, "Taking the high road is overrated sometimes."

Not stopping there, Chrishell further hinted that their split wasn't really amicable as se shared an article titled "Liar, Liar: How to Break Free From Habitual Lying" while Beyonce Knowles and Shakira's song "Beautiful Liar" was playing.

In response to Chrishell's apparent shades, one Internet user tried to remind her, "I know ur upset but this isn't from his own mouth who knows who this person is and if this is an accurate representation of his feelings." However, the star insisted that she "gathered all the facts before I posted. Don't worry. I know exactly where it came from."

Chrishell and Koe started dating in December 2020 after her stint on "Dancing with the Stars". While they seemed to be happy with each other, multiple reports claimed that the pair decided to go separate ways. "They had a fun time together but in the end, decided it would be best if they part ways," a source close to Chrishell previously spilled. "They are still friendly and cordial. It wasn't a messy breakup, just wasn't the right fit or right timing."

