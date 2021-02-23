 
 

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause Officially Divorced

The 'This Is Us' actor, who is now in a relationship with Sofia Pernas, left the 'Selling Sunset' cast member feeling blindsided when he filed for divorce back in November 2019.

  • Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause are officially exes. More than one year after he submitted the legal papers to end their two-year marriage, the "This Is Us" actor and the "Selling Sunset" cast member are officially divorced.

The former couple, who reached divorce settlement one month prior, had their documents signed off by a judge on February 8. PEOPLE offered details on the signing date shortly after TMZ broke the news.

Justin filed for divorce back on November 22, 2019. When submitting the papers, he cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, and mentioned that they had called it quits on July 8 the same year. Though so, he and his then-estranged wife were spotted spending time together after the mentioned date.

Justin's divorce filing had left his ex-wife feeling blindsided. It was later uncovered that he informed her about the end of their marriage over a text. During a season 3 episode of the Netflix reality series, his ex told her co-star Mary Fitzgerald, "I found out because he [texted] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

"Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f**king want answers," she further raged at that time. "I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it's like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that's his go-to, you know? Like, 'I'm out, I'm out.' I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that's just an issue that we work through it."

"If that's really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it]. I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication," the reality star continued explaining. "What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It's like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?"

Justin and Chrishell tied the knot on October 28, 2017, four years to the day they first met. After the two called it quits, he got involved with his "The Young and the Restless" co-star Sofia Pernas, while she moved on to "Dancing with the Stars" pro-dancer, Keo Mostepe.

