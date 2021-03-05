 
 

Billie Eilish Pleads With Fans to Be 'Nice' To Her Ex-Boyfriend Following Documentary

Billie Eilish Pleads With Fans to Be 'Nice' To Her Ex-Boyfriend Following Documentary
Brandon 'Q' Adams receives backlash after the Grammy-winning singer admits in her Apple+ documentary 'The World's a Little Blurry' that she wasn't happy in her relationship with the rapper.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has a message for her fans after her documentary series "The World's a Little Blurry" shows her past relationship with Brandon "Q" Adams. Making use of her Instagram account, the "Bad Guy" hitmaker asked fans to not throw hate at the 24-year-old rapper.

"Remember to be nice to people no matter what!" so she reminded her fans who criticized Brandon after Billie shared her struggle during the time she and Brandon were together. "I love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!"

Prior to this, Brandon, who goes by the stage name of 7:AMP, also took to social media to defend himself. "People fail to realize I've been dealing with my brother's death," he said. "Especially around that time when it was fresh. Sometimes you have to be alone to cope. Sometimes people disagree and don't want the same things as one another."

In the documentary, Billie admitted that she wasn't happy in her relationship with the rapper. "I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about," she said.

"I don't think that's fair to you. I don't think that's fair to him. There was just a lack of effort. I was literally like, 'Dude, you don't have enough love to love yourself so you can't love me, dude. And you don't…[Billie laughed]…You think you do,' " the singer went on to say.

Billie said that she wasn't "over him" and has yet to "find someone else." She continued, "I didn't stop having love for him. I just spent time away from him for a little bit and I was like, 'Wow I'm missing so much because I'm worried about you all the time and I don't want what you want and you don't want what I want.' I don't want to fix him. I can't fix him. I tried."

