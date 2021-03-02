Hailey Baldwin Celebrates Justin Bieber's 27th Birthday With Heartfelt Tribute

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin wishes her singer husband a happy birthday by posting a series of pictures of the two and describing him as her 'favorite human.'

AceShowbiz - Hailey Baldwin has showered Justin Bieber with some extra love on a very special day. When celebrating her singer husband's 27 birthday, the supermodel offered a heartfelt tribute for him using a social media post.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin wished the "Sorry" singer a happy birthday via Instagram on Monday, March 1. Treating fans to several snaps of her and her husband, she raved, "Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you. Happy 27th birthday, you are my favorite human and I’m grateful to be by your side."

A few hours after she shared the post, the 24-year-old beauty received a response from her husband. "I love you baby," he simply raved in the comment section. Her cousin Ireland Baldwin also gave the "Holy" crooner a birthday shout-out by stating, "Awwwww happy birthday." Her uncle Billy Baldwin chimed in, "Happy Happy Birthday Justin !!!!!"

Justin himself commemorated his latest milestone by putting out a throwback photo of him on his own Instagram page. Alongside the snap, he penned, "Baby me 27 years ago."

Hours afterwards, the Canadian star informed his online devotees that he will release a new single titled "Hold On", from his upcoming album "Justice". When announcing the release of his album on February 26, he wrote on Instagram, "In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity."

"In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," he added. "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

"I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united," the ex-boyfriend of Selena Gomez concluded. "This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."