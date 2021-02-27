Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Justice' Is Due in March

Instagram Music

The 'Yummy' hitmaker is gearing up to release his next studio installment as he announces 'Justice' release date after dropping a new single called 'Anyone' in January.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is hoping to be back at the top of the album charts next month (Mar21) after announcing the release of his sixth record, "Justice".

The pop star took to social media on Friday (26Feb21) to reveal the new collection will drop on 19 March.

It will feature his hit "Holy" collaboration with Chance the Rapper as well as "Lonely" and "Anyone".

"In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing - and justice - for humanity," said Bieber in a statement. "In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone."

"Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

"I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part... I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."