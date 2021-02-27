 
 

Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Justice' Is Due in March

Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Justice' Is Due in March
Instagram
Music

The 'Yummy' hitmaker is gearing up to release his next studio installment as he announces 'Justice' release date after dropping a new single called 'Anyone' in January.

  • Feb 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber is hoping to be back at the top of the album charts next month (Mar21) after announcing the release of his sixth record, "Justice".

The pop star took to social media on Friday (26Feb21) to reveal the new collection will drop on 19 March.

It will feature his hit "Holy" collaboration with Chance the Rapper as well as "Lonely" and "Anyone".

  See also...

"In a time when there's so much wrong with this broken planet, we all crave healing - and justice - for humanity," said Bieber in a statement. "In creating this album, my goal is to make music that will provide comfort; to make songs that people can relate to, and connect to, so they feel less alone."

"Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren't alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

"I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united. This is me doing a small part... I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal."

You can share this post!

J.J. Abrams Working on Superman Reboot

Rachel Zegler Tapped for 'Shazam!' Sequel
Related Posts
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Lose $500K on Beverly Hills Home Sale

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Lose $500K on Beverly Hills Home Sale

Justin Bieber Dominates Nominations at Kids' Choice Awards 2021

Justin Bieber Dominates Nominations at Kids' Choice Awards 2021

Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Clips With Hailey Bieber in 'Anyone' Alternate Music Video

Justin Bieber Shares Intimate Clips With Hailey Bieber in 'Anyone' Alternate Music Video

Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Hurting' and 'Angry at God' During 2014 DUI Arrest

Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Hurting' and 'Angry at God' During 2014 DUI Arrest

Most Read
6ix9ine Shows Cease and Desist Letter Sent by Meek Mill Over 'ZAZA' Music Video
Music

6ix9ine Shows Cease and Desist Letter Sent by Meek Mill Over 'ZAZA' Music Video

Lil Durk Reacts to Yaya Mayweather Throwing Tantrum Over His Pooh Shiesty Collab Playing

Lil Durk Reacts to Yaya Mayweather Throwing Tantrum Over His Pooh Shiesty Collab Playing

Lil Uzi Vert Gets a Taste of Rock Through Blink-182 Collaboration

Lil Uzi Vert Gets a Taste of Rock Through Blink-182 Collaboration

Hannah Reid of London Grammar Suffers From Fibromyalgia Relapse During Third Album Recording

Hannah Reid of London Grammar Suffers From Fibromyalgia Relapse During Third Album Recording

Duff McKagan to Release Album He Recorded With Pre-Guns N' Roses Band

Duff McKagan to Release Album He Recorded With Pre-Guns N' Roses Band

Taylor Swift Countersues Utah Theme Park After She's Accused of 'Evermore' Trademark Infringement

Taylor Swift Countersues Utah Theme Park After She's Accused of 'Evermore' Trademark Infringement

Jonas Brothers Deny Split Rumors, Promise 'Exciting Stuff' Is Coming

Jonas Brothers Deny Split Rumors, Promise 'Exciting Stuff' Is Coming

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton Top Nominations at 2021 ACM Awards

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Super Band Silk Sonic and First Album

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Announce Super Band Silk Sonic and First Album

Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Justice' Is Due in March

Justin Bieber Announces New Album 'Justice' Is Due in March