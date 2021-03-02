 
 

Spike Lee Develops Docuseries About New York's Loss and Survival Between 9/11 and COVID-19

Spike Lee Develops Docuseries About New York's Loss and Survival Between 9/11 and COVID-19
TV

'We dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so,' says the 'BlacKkKlansman' director about his joint project with HBO.

  • Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Spike Lee has teamed up with HBO Documentary Films to develop a new docu-series about his beloved New York between the 9/11 and COVID-19 disasters.

"NYC Epicenters 9/11→2021½" will chronicle "life, loss and survival" in the Big Apple over the 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the city in 2001.

"It's an unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic," a statement reads.

The series is expected to debut later this year on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max in commemoration of the September 11 attacks.

"As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue [the colors of New York City], I'm proud to have a 'Spike Lee Joint' about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19," Spike says in a statement. "With over 200 interviews, we dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so."

"Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin', only to be proved wrong. You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat's da truth, Ruth. Be Safe. Peace And Love."

