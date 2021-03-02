D'Angelo Initially Set to Have Verzuz Battle With Maxwell on Valentine's Day, Swizz Beatz Unveils

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Music

In a post-show chat between the series founders, the music producer husband of Alicia Keys additionally reveals that the next battle would see Wu-Tang Clan stars Ghostface Killah and Raekwon.

AceShowbiz - R&B star D'Angelo was originally set to face off with Maxwell in a special Valentine's Day Verzuz stream, but the plan just "didn't work out", according to series co-creator Swizz Beatz.

D'Angelo staged the first ever solo Verzuz event live from New York's Apollo Theater over the weekend (February 27), introducing rappers Redman and Method Man, and singer H.E.R. to join in the fun, and in a post-show chat between Verzuz founders Swizz and Timbaland, the superproducers revealed who they had originally lined up to go hit-for-hit with the neo-soul singer.

"I'm not gonna lie. That s**t took very long. Let's give people the story," Swizz began. "What was supposed to happen was D'Angelo versus Maxwell on Valentine's Day."

"That didn't work out, but the fact that D'Angelo was still ready to go and still motivated, we had to celebrate him - [no] matter who was on stage with him. We had to celebrate that king because, as you can see, those songs that he played tonight, man, that's real music."

Swizz went on to reveal the usually reclusive D'Angelo was so ready to hit the stage, he turned up "three hours early".

"D'Angelo was the earliest person in Verzuz history tonight...," he shared.

During the Instagram Live discussion, Swizz and Timbaland revealed the next event would feature Wu-Tang Clan stars Ghostface Killah and Raekwon battling it out for fans online.

"Whoooo!! What we talkin' about, New York City? Staten Island stand up!" an excited Swizz exclaimed. "Wu versus Wu. Raekwon versus Ghostface Killah... Dates to come."

Previous pairings have featured Snoop Dogg and DMX, Alicia Keys and John Legend, Brandy and Monica, and Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle.