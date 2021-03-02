 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Hot 100 for 7th Week With 'Drivers License'
The teen singer's hit joins Adele's 'Hello', Drake's 'God's Plan' and Mariah Carey's 'One Sweet Day' and 'Fantasy' as one of only seven songs to spend its first seven weeks on the top of the Billboard chart.

  Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo has landed a seventh week at the top of the U.S. pop charts with her "Drivers License" hit.

The track becomes one of only seven to spend its first seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, joining Mariah Carey's "One Sweet Day" and "Fantasy", Adele's "Hello" and Drake's "God's Plan", among others.

"Drivers License" keeps Cardi B and Chris Brown from the top spot - Cardi's "Up" jumps back up to two from five, while Brown's "Go Crazy" collaboration with Young Thug returns to the top five at three.

Ariana Grande's "34+35" and The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" round out the new top five.

The Weeknd's hit extends its record of weeks in the top 10 to 51.

Since its release on January 8, "Drivers License" has also become a global hit, reaching number one on international Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music songs charts. Rodrigo and Dan Nigro penned the song, which serves as the lead single from her upcoming debut EP.

The 18-year-old singer previously revealed how she came up with the song. "I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it," she told Apple Music's Zane Lowe. "I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car.' "

"So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way," the star went on sharing. "But it was really, really natural and organic. [It was] very much me writing in the depth of my emotion."

"The pain is definitely real in that song," Rodrigo further explained. "I definitely think I try to approach recording all of my music from a place of emotion. I think the emotional performances are the best, even if they're not technically the best sound."

