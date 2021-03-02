Anya Taylor-Joy 'Genuinely Surprised' by Season 2 Demand for 'The Queen's Gambit'

Netflix TV

The actress known for her portrayal of chess prodigy Beth Harmon on the hit Netflix series has just won the Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series prize at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Mar 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anya Taylor-Joy "would jump at the chance" to make a second series of "The Queen's Gambit".

The British actress starred as chess prodigy Beth Harmon in season one of the hit Netflix series and speaking after the show's success at the Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28, Anya confirmed she'd relish the chance to reprise the role.

"I adore the entire team that made it and I would jump at the chance to work with them again," she told Entertainment Tonight, before adding that the demand for a second season came as a shock to her and the makers of the programme.

"We just never thought about it," she insisted. "It was always a sapling to tree transition. You see her grow, you leave her in a good place. So we were genuinely surprised when people were like, 'Where's season two?' "

Anya won the Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television accolade at the Golden Globes, while "The Queen's Gambit" also won the Limited Series gong - one of six awards taken home by streaming service Netflix.

Of the 11 television awards on offer at the awards ceremony, Amazon and Apple won one apiece - for "Small Axe" and "Ted Lasso" respectively - while Pop TV took home two and HBO, one.

Meanwhile, of the evening's 14 acting honors, half of the winners were British - including Taylor-Joy, Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor, who won for their roles as Princess Diana and Prince Charles on "The Crown", Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, John Boyega and Daniel Kaluuya.