Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega Are Early Winners
Kaluuya nabs his first Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in movie, Boyega is named best supporting actor in TV series, while Catherine O'Hara wins best actress in musical or comedy series.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - The red carpet is rolled out and the camera is on as the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards airs live on Sunday, February 28. After the fashion parade on the red carpet, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has handed out the first trophies at the show.

Those who have received the honor included Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega. The former won his first Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in "Judas and the Black Messiah".

There was a technical glitch when he delivered his acceptance speech, as he was muted. "You did me dirty!" he said once the snafu was fixed. He then proceeded to thank his "leader and general," director Shaka King, "for your inspiration."

The Finn depicter in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy was previously nominated at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards for best movie actor - musical or comedy for his performance in Jordan Peele's critically-acclaimed directorial debut "Get Out", but he ended up losing it to Taron Egerton ("Rocketman").

Boyega also nabbed his first Golden Globe at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actor - Television, thanks to his role as Leroy Logan on British anthology film series "Small Axe". It also marked his first nomination at the HFPA-presented awards event.

"Do I just talk automatically?" Boyega asked as he accepted the award virtually. He rushed to deliver his speech as he was worried about his poor wifi connection.

Up next to take home a gong was Catherine O'Hara, who was hailed for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role on "Schitt's Creek". She edged out the likes of Lily Collins, Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning and Jane Levy for the title.

It appeared that there was sound interruption as she stared to talk, but it turned out to be deliberate. Her husband was on his phone the whole time trying to get audience noises before trying to pretend play her off with music, a skit he pulled for the live broadcast.

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards is a bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

