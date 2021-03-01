 
 

Sarah Hyland Is Red Hot on Red Carpet, Elle Fanning Rocks Slinky Dress for 2021 Golden Globes

The 'Modern Family' alum hits the red carpet in a Monique Lhuillier off-shoulder gown while 'The Great' actress shows off her svelte figure from her own home in a Gucci dress.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Celebrities glittered the Golden Globe Awards Sunday night, February 28. The likes Sarah Hyland, Margot Robbie, Billy Porter, Sofia Carson, and Hayley Atwell were among the stars showing up early on the red carpet.

"Modern Family" alum Hyland was red hot in a Monique Lhuillier off-shoulder gown while "Suicide Squad" actress Robbie was all smiles as she rocked a dress from Chanel spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

"Pose" star Porter dressed up in white from head to toe in a suit with a feather train while "Descendants" beauty Carson looked elegant in a one-shoulder gown from Giambattista Valli SS20 Couture.

This year's Miss Golden Globe Satchel Lee hit the red carpet as well. Serving as an ambassador for the event along with her brother Jackson, the daughter of filmmaker Spike Lee looked beautiful in a custom-made black Gucci dress.

  See also...

Some stars, however, chose to celebrate the night from the comfort of their homes. "The Great" star Elle Fanning flaunted her figure in a turquoise slinky Gucci dress with deep neckline. Her makeup was done by the team who helped transform her into Empress Catherine II on the Hulu series.

Meanwhile, actress January Jones reminisced about her red carpet look at the Golden Globes from 2011. She slipped into the same dress and posed for her online followers. "10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," she proudly wrote.

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. They will be hosting the ceremony from two different locations with Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York City Poehler at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Herman J. Mankiewicz biopic "Mank", directed by David Fincher and fronted by Gary Oldman, led the movie nominations with six nods. Netflix's hit royal drama series "The Crown" dominated the TV categories with a total of six mentions as well.

