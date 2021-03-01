 
 

Kaley Cuoco Gets Teary Over Husband's Surprise Return Ahead of 2021 Golden Globes

Kaley Cuoco Gets Teary Over Husband's Surprise Return Ahead of 2021 Golden Globes
Instagram
Celebrity

'The Big Bang Theory' star has got her first nomination at the prestigious awards show for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for her part on the hit series 'The Flight Attendant'.

  • Mar 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Kaley Cuoco was reduced to tears on Saturday, February 27 after her husband Karl Cook jetted back from a work event to surprise her for the Golden Globes.

"The Big Bang Theory" star was nominated for her first Globe at Sunday's ceremony, and since the event was largely virtual, Cuoco didn't feel the need to ask equestrian Cook to fly back home just to watch the show together on TV.

However, Cook decided to do just that anyway, and left his wife shocked as he turned up on their doorstep, unannounced.

In a video post shared on her Instagram Story timeline, she explained, "Most of you know @mrtankcook [Karl] has been away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival] for many weeks and has many more weeks of travel so I knew he wouldn't be back to celebrate the Globes with me."

Kaley Cuoco's IG Story 01

Kaley Cuoco reminded fans that Karl Cook had been busy with Winter Equestrian Festival.

"The event is virtual so i wasn't gonna force him to fly home for it, I knew he had a crazy schedule," she continued. "Well, I just answered the door and he came back!"

  See also...

Kaley Cuoco's IG Story 02

Kaley Cuoco revealed that her husband surprised her ahead of 2021 Golden Globes.

She then shared footage of herself shedding tears of joy as she hugged her man, and remarked, "I can't believe you did that. I'm so glad you're here."

Addressing her man in another caption, she wrote, "you are the best ever."

Kaley Cuoco's IG Story 03

Kaley Cuoco praised her husband for the ultimate surprise.

The couple wed in 2018.

Cuoco was up for Best Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for the hit series "The Flight Attendant", which was also recognized in the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy category.

You can share this post!

Nick Jonas Pokes Fun at Jonas Brothers Split Speculations During 'SNL' Monologue

Golden Globes 2021: Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega Are Early Winners
Related Posts
Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Getting Married to Ryan Sweeting in 'Six Seconds'

Kaley Cuoco Jokes About Getting Married to Ryan Sweeting in 'Six Seconds'

Kaley Cuoco Vows to Thank Her Retired Showjumping Horse With Brand New Life

Kaley Cuoco Vows to Thank Her Retired Showjumping Horse With Brand New Life

Kaley Cuoco Spills on 'Crazy Night' That Keeps Her From Drinking Sake Ever Again

Kaley Cuoco Spills on 'Crazy Night' That Keeps Her From Drinking Sake Ever Again

Kaley Cuoco Denies Feuding With Margot Robbie Over Harley Quinn Projects

Kaley Cuoco Denies Feuding With Margot Robbie Over Harley Quinn Projects

Most Read
Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins
Celebrity

Nick Cannon's Alleged Baby Mama Reveals Gender of Their Twins

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

King Von's Manager Doesn't Want Rapper's Alleged Shooter to Be Sent to Jail

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

K. Michelle Rants on Instagram After Wendy Williams Mocks Her Botched Butt Implants

Trisha Paytas Calls James Charles 'Disgusting' for Victim Shaming Teen Accusing Him of Grooming

Trisha Paytas Calls James Charles 'Disgusting' for Victim Shaming Teen Accusing Him of Grooming

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Kanye West Spent $13.2 Million on Failed Presidential Bid

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Selena Gomez's Co-Star Aaron Dominguez Laughs at Trolls Saying She 'Deserves Better' Than Him

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Wendy Williams Accuses Safaree Samuels of Using Daughter for Clout

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Ashlee Simpson's Daughter 'Furious' When She Found Out She Was Getting a Brother

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash

Tiger Woods Transferred to Cedars-Sinai Amid Recovery From Car Crash

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Prince Harry Reveals Son Archie's First Word, Meghan Markle Lets It Slip Cute Nickname for Husband

Sophia Loren Admits to Cheating When Beating Her Co-Stars at Scrabble

Sophia Loren Admits to Cheating When Beating Her Co-Stars at Scrabble

Kate Hudson Amuses Prince With Her Struggle to Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction at 2005 Golden Globes

Kate Hudson Amuses Prince With Her Struggle to Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction at 2005 Golden Globes

Vivica A. Fox Insists She's 'Fabulous' After Troll Tells Her to Wear 'Clothes That Fit'

Vivica A. Fox Insists She's 'Fabulous' After Troll Tells Her to Wear 'Clothes That Fit'