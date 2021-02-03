 
 

Daniel Kaluuya Admits to Having No Recollection Filming Key 'Judas and the Black Messiah' Scenes

During a post-premiere online discussion for the Sundance Film Festival, the actor portraying Fred Hampton in Shaka King's new biopic talks about filming the civil rights icon's famous speech.

AceShowbiz - Actor Daniel Kaluuya was so absorbed in his role as civil rights icon Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah", he has no recollection of filming key scenes.

The "Get Out" star portrays the Black Panther Party Chairman in Shaka King's new biopic, and he literally lost himself in the part in one particular segment, in which he delivered Hampton's famous "I am a revolutionary" speech to a large church gathering of fellow activists.

"It was like the crowd was your scene partner. It was an amazing narrative what Chairman Fred represented. Being one with the people, speaking to the people, and it was like everyone just left, I can't even remember the takes," Kaluuya shared during a post-premiere online discussion for the Sundance Film Festival on Monday night (February 01).

"When I say I can't remember what I did, I didn't have an idea about how I was going to play something. I just knew I was a vessel. I just let go. Let go and let God (sic)."

Kaluuya even drew his energy from the crowd when he found himself struggling to complete the scene. "I would forget the lines and the crowd would pick me up," he explained, according to the New York Post. "I was losing my voice and the crowd would pick me up... It was just a moment."

The shoot took place in the same church Hampton visited back in 1969, and filmmaker King admits the authenticity gave everyone involved in the scene a boost.

"The crowd treated Daniel like Chairman Fred as soon as he walked into the church, and he very much fed off their energy," King shared.

"Judah and the Black Messiah" opens in theaters and on U.S. streaming service HBO Max on 12 February.

