Roddy Ricch Breaks Silence After Gun Shooting Reports

Facebook Celebrity

The 'High Fashion' hitmaker confirms he's 'all good' and he wasn't 'shoot at' after it's reported that gunfire broke during the filming of his music video with 42 Dugg.

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - After 42 Dugg spoke up on the reported gun shooting on the set of their music video, Roddy Ricch has followed suit. The Compton native has finally broken his silence, one day after the alleged incident took place.

Roddy, who was born Rodrick Wayne Moore, Jr., took to Twitter on Monday, February 22 to assure fans he is okay. "aint nobody shoot at me. we all good," so he tweeted, noting what he's currently focused on, "im juss tryna feed the streets."

Roddy Ricch broke his silence on gun shooting reports.

Roddy's pal DJ A-Tron previously informed fans that Nipsey Hussle's collaborator on his hit "Racks in the Middle" wasn't injured in the incident. "My n***a Roddy good, all the homies good," so the deejay tweeted on Sunday.

Reports broke on Sunday, February 21 that a music video set in southwest Atlanta was shot at that afternoon. According to WSBTV Atlanta, officers responded to shots fired at a scrap yard on the 500 block of Wells Street at around 4 P.M.

It was confirmed that they were filming music video for Roddy and 42 Dugg, but it's unclear if either of the artists was present during the gunfire. Meanwhile, two men were injured in the shooting and were reported in stable condition, but their identities have not been released.

An eyewitness, who was working as a medic on set, told GSB-TV that the series of gunshots scattered approximately 50 people from the site. "Everyone started running, trying to get out. Or take cover, lot of places to take cover in there," the witness said. "Anyone that was injured, I laid hands on 'em to make sure they were OK. Just glad it wasn't a lot worse then it could have been…could have been worse."

One man was arrested on the scene, but it was for drug possession charge instead of being directly related to the shooting. It's still unclear though who was the target of the shooting, while the shooter has not been identified.

Shortly after news of the shooting broke, 42 Dugg quickly clarified that he is okay. "Appreciate the concerns though I did not get SHOT!!!!!!" he wrote over an Instagram Story video showing him from head to toe.

Later during an Instagram Live session with fellow rapper Lil Baby, the Detroit-born artist seemed to deny any involvement in the reported gunfire. "Y'all stop with that fake s**t, man. We ain't been around no gun shooting, none of that," he said. He added, "Real talk, man. We good...Thanks for the love, though. I appreciate the love, though."