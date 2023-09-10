 

Roddy Ricch Seeks Joint Custody of 3-Year-Old Son After His BM Accuses Him of Substance Abuse

Roddy Ricch Seeks Joint Custody of 3-Year-Old Son After His BM Accuses Him of Substance Abuse
The 24-year-old Compton rapper makes his request after his baby mama, Alexandra Kiser, accused him of abusing a sedative called Promethazine among other things.

AceShowbiz - Roddy Ricch's custody case is moving forward. "The Box" hitmaker is seeking joint legal and physical custody of his 3-year-old son with Alexandra Kiser despite his baby mama wanting sole custody.

The 24-year-old made his request after Alexandra accused him of abusing a sedative called Promethazine among other things. Alexandra has been asking for the court to establish paternity in the case, along with forcing him to provide child support to his son. She is asking for $20,000 a month as she admitted that she has zero income.

"(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch. He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances," she said in her legal docs, adding that she believes his income for 2022 was over $10,000,000.

Calling out the Compton native for being an absentee father, Alexandra detailed, "Since his birth, I alone, spend 98% of the time with him while Rodrick lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time with Kadence."

According to Alexandra, Roddy "misses important holidays with him including this past holiday season. Instead, he took friends to Dubai and the Maldives on a pleasure trip." She went on to lament, "I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn't gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas."

Alexandra additionally made serious allegations against the Grammy winner. "Rodrick Moore is gang affiliated," she claimed. "He has been arrested on a gun charge, domestic violence and regularly indulges in promethazine use all of which are concerns for myself and our son."

"I am now asking for the court's help by compelling Rodrick to uphold the promise he made to me and to grant financial support from him for myself and our son," she continued. "For these reasons, I am also asking for sole custody."

