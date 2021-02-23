Newly-Engaged Azealia Banks Hits Back at Those Criticizing Her Statement About Being Jewish

Instagram Celebrity

Having gotten engaged to controversial artist Ryder Ripps, the '212' raptress shares the happy news by showing off her ring which features the religious Jewish symbol Menorah.

Feb 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks will not let anyone dictate what she could say about her beliefs. Having drawn criticism for declaring that she is a Jewish when announcing her engagement to Ryder Ripps, the "212" raptress were quick to fire back at the trolls.

On Monday, February 22, the 29-year-old revealed via Instagram that she has gotten engaged to her controversial artist boyfriend. Sharing a picture of her ring which featured religious Jewish symbol Menorah, she captioned it, "I just got engaged kunts. I'm crying .... I'm Jewish now. MAZEL TOV B***HES! WE IN HERE.... YERRRRRRR."

Many of Azealia's followers were quick to congratulate her for the happy news, but a number of others zeroed in on her statement about being Jewish. One in particular was a Twitter user who wrote, "This is what pisses me off with Azealia Banks, because if he says 'I'm Black now!' all hell would break loose."

In response, the "Luxury" femcee hit back by sharing a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet on her Instagram Story. "The [hoteps] not understanding that Judaism is a religion and once again forgetting that there are nations of black Jews," she pointed out. "Sometimes black Twitter has some seriously uneducated and ignorant takes.... but go off *sis*."

Azealia Banks fired back at a hater criticizing her for declaring being a Jewish.

Azealia also sent out a transphobic response when replying to an individual telling her that she did not automatically convert just because she got engaged to a Jew man. In the comment section of her Instagram post, she argued, "well I try to tell the transgirls that getting castrated doesn't automatically make them a female."

"But if society can do mental gymnastics to lie and tell them that an eggless person who still produces semen is a woman and let them rock, you are going bend the rules to accept this newly black Jewish coochie," she further explained. "I'm Jewish now... you can't stop me."

Azealia pressed on voicing her opinion. Replying to another critic, she raged, "because why you chop ur c**k and say ur a girl but I can't catch the Jewish nut and be Jewish? Stop trying to exclude black people from everything."

Azealia Banks sent out a transphobic responses when slamming haters.

It was unclear how long Azealia has been dating Ryder, who was uncovered to have lied about being involved in the Central Intelligence Agency's (CIA) website redesign. However, she teased on their romantic relationship in early February as she shared on Instagram a picture of her laying next to her man.

In early January 2021, Ryder added the new CIA logo on his Instagram portfolio. A spokesperson for The Agency, however, told GQ, "As CIA's new website states, we're looking for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to work at CIA, but this individual had absolutely nothing to do with our website redesign."