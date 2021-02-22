Shoots Fired During Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's Music Video Filming Leave 3 People Injured

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

Two of the victims take themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital in order to treat gunshot wounds, but it's unclear if the 'High Fashion' spitter and the 'We Paid' emcee are injured in the incident.

AceShowbiz - The set of Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg's upcoming music video has turned into a crime scene. A shooting erupted during the filming of the two rappers' clip in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon, February 21, leaving three people injured.

According to WSBTV Atlanta, officers responded to shots fired at a scrap yard on the 500 block of Wells Street at around 4 P.M. Upon arriving, they found a man grazed by a round of gunfire. He was alert and assessed by Grady EMS at the scene.

Two other men were also shot during the same incident, but were able to take themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital in order to treat gunshot wounds. Their conditions are currently unknown, while identities of the victims are not released just yet.

Channel 2 Action News reporter Steve Gehlbach said there was at least one film trailer at the scene, which appears to be a steelyard. It's currently unconfirmed if Roddy and 42 Dugg were present on the set during the shooting and if they were the real targets or injured in the incident. The shooter has not been identified either.

The shooting on the set of Roddy and 42 Dugg's music video is the latest crime that is connected to hip-hop artists in Atlanta. Cyhi the Prynce revealed last week on Sunday, February 14 that he was targeted during a shooting on the highway in Atlanta several days before.

He took to Instagram to share pictures of his wrecked car after the incident and shared details of what happened that night. "Today is a day about love, but in my city (the city of Atlanta) there's no love here anymore. a couple nights ago there was an attempt on my life... somebody tried to gun me down on the highway. I tried everything I could do to lose them, but they were adament (sic) about taking me off this earth," he wrote in the caption.

The 36-year-old went on recounting that after his "car flipped, hit a pole and crashed into a tree," the shooters "came back and shot the car up some more." Claiming he has not been "in the streets in over a decade," he's unsure "at this point ... if it was a mistaken identity, a robbery, or associated with something that I did when I was younger."

Expressing his gratitude for surviving the shooting, he called for peace in Atlanta after so many deaths of rappers in the city due to street violence. "It is time that we all have a sit down and have a peace meeting," he implored. "There are to many lives being lost over music."