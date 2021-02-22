Ricki Lake Steps Out With New Fiance After Engagement Announcement

Instagram Celebrity

The Tracy Turnblad of 'Hairspray' is captured enjoying a stroll with Ross Burningham in Malibu, a day after she shared their engagement news on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - Ricki Lake has enjoyed some quality time with her new fiance. One day after announcing that she has gotten engaged to boyfriend Ross Burningham, the Tracy Turnblad of 1988's film "Hairspray" was seen out and about with him in Malibu, California.

The 52-year-old actress and her fiance were captured enjoying a stroll with their dog on Sunday, February 21. A video obtained by Daily Mail displayed the two engaging in conversation as they walked side by side together. One of the pictures taken, in the meantime, saw them holding each other's hand.

During the outing, Ricki wore a dark tank top, matching leggings and gray hoodie folded around her hips. She paired her outfits with a straw sun hat, glasses, black-and-white patterned bandanna around her neck and gray-green shoes. Ross, on the other hand, donned a dark hoodie with the word Utah printed on it. He completed his look with olive green shorts, dark baseball cap and light gray sneakers.

The sighting came just one day after Ricki announced her engagement to Ross via Instagram. Posting a picture of the two as they smiled ear-to-ear, the former talk show host declared, "Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful."

"I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she futher raved. "Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy."

Ricki and Ross have been dating for more than a year, as reported by PEOPLE. She went Instagram official with their romance back in December 2020. Alongside a snap of the two, she simply wrote, "LOVE."

On February 10, the mother of two gave a birthday shout out for her beau on Instagram. "Happy Birthday Ross! You have brought me so much joy and peace and laughs these last few months. I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl. Thank you for choosing me. I love you," she gushed.

Ricki had tied the knot with Rob Sussman in 1994. The marriage lasted until 2004. She was also married to Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015, who died by suicide in 2017.