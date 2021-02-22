 
 

Olivia Rodrigo Digging 'Drivers License' Skit on 'SNL': 'Best Birthday Present Ever'

The 18-year-old singer takes to her Twitter account to share her excitement, writing to her followers, 'DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING.'

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo's hit song "Driver License" was featured in a new episode of "Saturday Night Live". In the February 20 episode, which had "Bridgerton" star Rege-Jean Page as the host, the show incorporated a sketch that was based on the singer's song.

In the said skit, Rege-Jean could be seen playing a round of billiards with "manly men," who were played by cast member Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang. Later, they went to the jukebox to play favorite song as "Drivers License" later played.

After listening to the song, all the men praised the heartbreaking ballad. "I gotta hear that freaking bridge again, man," one of them said before they sang along to the song.

Olivia herself didn't miss the episode. The singer, who turned 18 that day, took to her Twitter account to share her excitement. "DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," she wrote to her followers. Additionally, she shared on Instagram Story that she was "losing my mind a snl sketch ab drivers license omg."

Olivia's single is a huge success as it peaked at No. 3 on on Apple Music's chart and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans believed that "Drivers License" was about her ex-boyfriend and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett.

Olivia previously revealed to Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she got an approval from Taylor Swift for the song. "I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it," she shared. "I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car.' "

"So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way," the star went on saying. "But it was really, really natural and organic. [It was] very much me writing in the depth of my emotion."

"The pain is definitely real in that song," Olivia further explained. "I definitely think I try to approach recording all of my music from a place of emotion. I think the emotional performances are the best, even if they're not technically the best sound."

