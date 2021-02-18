 
 

Toni Braxton Flashes Her Bra and Panties in Broad Daylight

WENN/FayesVision
Celebrating body positivity despite her age, the 53-year-old songstress struts her stuff on an alleyway next to a public road while taking off her camouflage shirt.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Toni Braxton's still got and she's flaunted it. The R&B singer set the temperature rising with her latest Instagram post as she set an example of body confidence by sharing a thirst trap despite her age.

On Wednesday, February 17, the 53-year-old songstress treated her followers to a sexy video of her showing off her fit physique. As if it wasn't hot enough, the "Un-Break My Heart" hitmaker did it outdoor in broad daylight as she turned an alleyway into her catwalk.

The brief clip began with Toni walking in the narrow passageway next to a public road wearing an unbuttoned camouflage shirt, revealing her bra and panties underneath. Rocking buzz cut which is dyed blonde, she also sported oversized sunglasses and red lipstick.

As she walked closer to the camera in front of her, she took off her shirt and seductively blew a kiss. "Age ain't nothin but a number...," she captioned the video on her feed, while sharing a longer version of the footage on her Story.

  See also...

The comment section was flooded with positive comments, with some comparing her to Amber Rose. "Nice! Thought you were Amber Rose," one person, who almost mistook Toni for the 37-year-old model, raved.

Another gushed, "Aging like fine wine," while a third user praised her flat stomach, "YESSS TONII WITH THE ABS." Someone else declared her as "THEE ORIGINAL HOT GIRL."

Toni's sexy Instagram post comes a few days after rumors were floating on the Internet that she might have tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Birdman. It's her sister Tamar Braxton who sparked the marriage speculation as she took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 14 to congratulate the "love birds" on something special.

"@tonibraxton @birdman congratulations love birds," so the 43-year-old singer/reality TV star wrote along with a paparazzi picture of Toni and Birdman and several emojis. She, however, failed to mention what occasion which deserved the congratulatory post, leaving fans speculating about the status of the pair's relationship.

Toni and Birdman, who began dating in May 2016, got engaged in 2018. They split in early 2019, only to reconcile within weeks. In April 2020, Toni assured that she and the Cash Money Records co-founder would "definitely" get married within the year. "We've been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year," she said on "Rick and Sasha Morning Show" about their wedding plannings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

