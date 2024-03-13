Toni Braxton Admits to Hesitating to Return to TV With 'The Braxtons' Following Traci's Passing

Cover Images/Sara De Boer TV

In a new interview, the Grammy winner explains why her family decided to do WEtv's 'The Braxtons', years after their reality TV show 'Braxton Family Values' ended.

AceShowbiz - Toni Braxton shared her excitement for her family's TV return. In a new interview at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars viewing party, Toni revealed why her family decided to do "The Braxtons" following the death of Traci Braxton.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Toni said on Sunday, March 10, "You know, it's really important [because] we lost one of our sisters, she wanted us to do this show again, and we were hesitant at first." She added, "But we said, 'We're gonna do it for Traci.' "

The singer/TV star further opened up, "What's really important about doing our show is [telling] real stories about family. And I think when people see our stories, maybe we can help them in having a loss in the family."

Toni shared that she and her family, including sisters Towanda Braxton, Trina Braxton and Tamar Braxton, as well as mom Dr. Evelyn Braxton, are set to heal from the grief on the upcoming series. "Everyone has had at loss in their families, and for us, it was our first and it's been difficult to deal with," Toni divulged.

"But we've had so many people, so many fans, welcoming us, so that part helps us. I don't think people realize how much they're helping us," she noted, adding that they "just started shooting last week."

Traci passed away on March 12, 2022 at the age of 50 following a battle with esophageal cancer. During her virtual appearance on "The Tamron Hall Show", Toni addressed the passing of her sister.

"I'm a rain girl, I love when it rains. My sister Traci, she loves when it snows, and she died that morning when it was actually pouring down snow in Virginia. So, my sister is now a snowflake," Toni said.

She added, "And her favorite bird was a hummingbird and I saw a hummingbird the other day, and it just kind of flew around and kind of suspended itself, and I was like, 'Traci?' and it started bumping and going up and down. So, that made me feel so much better, I felt like she was trying to say hello to me."

"Her [Traci] and her son were so close, her and her grandson and her son's wife. We were just a big family. We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there, everyone was there with her. She had so much love," the Grammy-winning singer gushed.

She continued, "The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it's going to happen to you and your family. So, you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy and it's okay if you fuss and fight, but just enjoy the moments and try to just smile and be happy. Be kind to one another."

