Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

It's the 'Un-Break My Heart' singer's sister Tamar Braxton who sparks the rumor that she may have tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend over the Valentine's Day weekend.

Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Are Toni Braxton and Birdman finally taking their relationship to the next level after being engaged for three years? Rumor is swirling on the Internet that the longtime couple may have tied the know over the Valentine's Day weekend.

It's the 53-year-old singer's sister Tamar Braxton herself who sparked the marriage speculation with her social media post. On Sunday, February 14, the youngest of the Braxton sisters took to her Instagram Story to congratulate the "love birds" on something special.

"@tonibraxton @birdman congratulations love birds," so the 43-year-old singer/reality TV star wrote along with a paparazzi picture of Toni and Birdman and several emojis. She, however, failed to mention what occasion which deserved the congratulatory post, leaving fans speculating about the status of the pair's relationship.

"Ain't this bird man's first marriage? Does he have children?" a curious fan asked. Some others felt like Toni and Birdman had already got married, with some of them saying, "Thought they was was already married" and "Lol I feel like they been married."

Some others joked what they should call Toni now should she be really married to Birdman. "Mrs. Bird ? Lmfao," one joked. Another opined, "Wouldn't it be Mr and Mrs 'Man' his name is Bird man not man bird."

There were a few, however, who put Tamar on blast for allegedly leaking her sister's private matter. "Tamar telling big sis business per usual," one person reacted to Tamar's Story. Another added, "I think she did it to be shady tho."

Toni and Birdman themselves have not posted anything regarding their alleged wedding. The pair began dating in May 2016. Two years later, the lovebirds announced their engagement. They split in early 2019, only to reconcile within weeks.

In April 2020, Toni assured that she and the Cash Money Records co-founder would "definitely" get married within the year. "We've been trying to figure it out, but we are definitely gonna do it this year," she said on "Rick and Sasha Morning Show" about their wedding plannings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been going back and forth on wedding dates. We had a great date but then it was getting too big, we didn't want a big wedding," she went on sharing. "Then we said, 'OK, we don't want it too small.' Then he said, 'OK, let's do the drive through.' I'm like, 'We are not doing a drive through. I'm not ordering fries after we get married, babe.' "