King Von's Baby Mama Accuses His Sister Kayla B of Being 'Jealous'

Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Following King Von's death late last year, his sister Kayla B has been beefing with women who were linked to the late rapper. On Wednesday, February 17, Kayla was engaged in an argument with Kema, who shares children with Von after Kema cropped Kayla's child out of a photo.

It was said that Kema cropped Kayla's child out of the picture in question because it was supposed to only include Von's kids. However, knowing that her kids were cropped out, Kayla attacked Kema on Twitter, prompting a back and forth between the ladies.

"Now I'm Done. Cause I know my babydaddy ain't stand for non of this fu a** s**t," wrote Kema on the blue bird app. "Like I always ay Business gone get handled & stood on for him... && His babies gone be straight."

In a separate tweet, Kema went on to say, "On God if Kayla wanna go there we can. Ain't nobody jealous of no kid Bro. I cropped him out cause I was speaking on Von KIDS. That's not his son (even tho you made it seem like it is) so I took him out what I posted ain't nun more to that s**t."

"I think it's sick as hell that Lil Toni have a whole DAD that help take care of him & you use to Lie to Von as if he didn't use to be helping you... Von felt sorry for you bro, on my momma von called me & told me that. He thought you ain't have no help but you was Lying!" she continued. "She stole his hard drives with his other music your trying to destroy his legacy everyhing that's Von's belong to Von Mom. You so rich why stealing from your brother ?? That's sick as hell."

In another tweet, Kema accused Kayla of being "Jealous" because "I had my son on von birthday, called me weird of being happy you had a 'Nephew' which is why I don't F**k with you & never will b***h stop it."

Meanwhile, Kayla hit back by writing, "Grand babii don't have nun to do wit nun b***h don't play wit my baby you HATE ME! HATE ME not my baby." She added, "When it's hella pictures of them with they daddy like yeah ok! Anything they had on or did Von was making sure grandbabii had it on & did as well."

Kayla also denied Kema's allegations about her leaking Von's music. "I never heard about no music being leaked ! and I'm the same one getting information making sure the mfers that leaked his pictures get in trouble stop the cap! & YALL NOT GETTING THEM," Kayla insisted.