Apryl Jones and Lil' Fizz Blame Lack of Communication for Reason of Their Split

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Apryl Jones and Lil' Fizz discussed their failed relationship on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" reunion on Tuesday, February 18. In the episode, the former couple, who received huge backlash over their romance, detailed the real reason why they ended their relationship.

The TV stars revealed that the lack of communication between the two made them decide to put their relationship to an end. As they played a game of catch in a secluded area, Apryl told the former B2K member, "You didn't call me back." To that, Fizz hinted that Apryl also didn't return his calls.

"I called you. You said, 'Well I'm gonna call you when I get my stuff together mentally.' And you never called me," she argued. Later, Fizz admitted that he "got lost in getting it together." Apryl understood as she told him to take all the time he needed for that.

Fizz further divulged that he had many things to fix. That included his relationship with his son Kamron Frederic as well as his baby mama Moniece Slaughter, who also stars on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood".

Apryl and Fizzo started dating in 2019 as their relationship was on display on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood". They even talked about wedding as Fizz said in an episode, "Probably in two or five years I will definitely have another kid." Despite looking smitten to each other, the romance landed the two of them in hot water considering that Apryl shares children with Fizz's former B2K groupmate Omarion.

That aside, Apryl is currently rumored to be dating Dr. Dre. The two sparked dating speculations after they were spotted on a dinner date at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday night, February 10. Further fueling the rumors, Apryl confirmed in an interview, which took place on the same day they were caught on a date night, that she's no longer single. "I am dating. And…I'm not looking for anything," she told Madame Noire.

As for Dre, the hip-hop mogul is still in a long and contentious divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole Young, who filed for divorce in June 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage.