Apryl Jones Gushes Over 'F**king Dope' Boyfriend Taye Diggs After Making Romance Red Carpet Official

The 'Love and Hip Hop' star expresses her gratitude for having the 'Incarnation' actor in her life months after sparking dating rumors following their sighting at a Christmas party.

Feb 23, 2022

AceShowbiz - Apryl Jones is a proud girlfriend. After making her relationship with Taye Diggs red carpet official, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star gushed over her "f**king dope" boyfriend in a new social media post.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, February 22, the 35-year-old TV reality star uploaded a photo that saw the couple posing on the red carpet premiere at The Montalban theater in California for the actor's latest movie "Incarnation". In the caption accompanying the picture, she wrote, "I LAUGH MY A** OFF WITH YOU! YOU'RE SO F**KING DOPE!!!!!"

Apryl and Taye could be standing close to each other with her hand placed on his chest while he put his hand on her back in the image. For the special occasion, Apryl donned a black velvet dress with an open back. In the meantime, Taye wore a T-shirt with the Superman character printed on it. The "Brown Sugar" actor paired it with a black suit and a patterned fedora hat.

In the comment section of her post, many Instagram users congratulated the pair and raved over their relationship. "Oh this is real? I didn't realize.. Congrats anyway for finding your man!!" wrote one fan. "Got you a MAN MAN, PERIOD SIS. Such a UPGRADE [red heart emoji]," a separate person chimed in.

"Apyrl we need y'all to make a baby!!! that baby with be so beautiful," someone else pleaded. In the meantime, a fourth cheered the lovebirds, "I love you 2!!!! You deserve happiness, the hell with anyone who thinks differently!!!!"

Meanwhile, some others were still skeptical about their relationship. "Still don't believe it," one Instagram user remarked. "Somebody make this make sense! Like how did they even cross paths?!!" another said, while a separate person asked, "She really left Omarion for Lil' Fizz mushroom..now this???"

Responding to Apryl's lovely shout-out, Taye turned to his own page to repost a video of the two in the car together, which Apryl had uploaded back on Valentine's Day. The video saw the two goofing off together in the backseat, attempting to perform their "art" duet of "Everywhere I Go" as Taye hilariously tried to harmonize.

Apryl and Taye first sparked dating rumors last December. At the time, fans believed they're an item after they were caught attending Jennifer Klein's Christmas Party. The actor helped the brunette beauty out of the car before they entered the venue together.

Months earlier, Apryl made headlines as she was rumored to date Dr. Dre following his split from wife Nicole Young. She was previously in an on-and-off relationship with Omarion. They share two children together. She later dated his B2K bandmate Lil' Fizz, causing resentment between the two men.

Prior to dating Apryl, Taye was previously married to Idina Menzel after they met on the original production of "Rent". They called it quits in 2013 after ten years of marriage. The former couple shares a son together.