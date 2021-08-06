Apryl Jones 'Tired' of Having to Deal with Ex Omarion in Court Regarding Their Children

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, who split from the 'Post to Be' singer six years ago, insists she 'preferably' wants him to stop serving her court papers.

AceShowbiz - Apryl Jones is still feuding with Omarion despite breaking up with him six years ago. Claiming that she has been "served" with legal papers related to their two children, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star said she's tired of having to deal with him in court.



The 34-year-old called out her ex when speaking to 9magtv. "We found a method but there's no relationship," she first explained. "He has people that deal with the kids, so I'd rather preferably deal with them. And I'm always getting served… that's just the truth."

"So it's like constantly having to deal with that in court, and I'm tired and I would preferably like it to stop," the reality TV star went on. "And I know you guys are gonna laugh at this like, 'You got served!' It's like, I laugh too. How does that ironically… how is that."

"We have not been together for six years so I don't understand what the problem is. I'm not the baby momma who's like a crazy baby momma or gonna like knock on the door, 'Gimme the…' I'm not," she argued. "It's like, take the kids, have a good time, enjoy your life, you know what I'm saying? So, I don't know."

Omarion has yet to respond to Apryl's claims. K Goddess, however, chimed in under a repost by The Neighborhood Talk by writing, "You Fucc my mans from my group I been friends with for years IMMA KEEP SERVING YOU TOO .. NO LETTIN UP." Former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tammy Rivera, meanwhile, offered some sympathy by commenting, "Chileeeeeeee I know the getting serves for no reason feeling."

In February, Apryl claimed she only appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" to squash gay rumors surrounding Omarion. "That whole situation with me and O on 'Love & Hip Hop' was completely controlled," she said. "I never even wanted to do freakin' reality TV. His management thought it would be good for him to show who he was and his life because there were gay rumors."

"So to show he was in a relationship with a woman and having kids and all that, they thought it would be great," the VH1 star, who recently sparked dating rumors with Dr. Dre, continued. "If you love somebody you're going to do it, but it just felt very controlled. I wasn't really myself."