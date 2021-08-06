 
 

Apryl Jones 'Tired' of Having to Deal with Ex Omarion in Court Regarding Their Children

Apryl Jones 'Tired' of Having to Deal with Ex Omarion in Court Regarding Their Children
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood' star, who split from the 'Post to Be' singer six years ago, insists she 'preferably' wants him to stop serving her court papers.

  • Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Apryl Jones is still feuding with Omarion despite breaking up with him six years ago. Claiming that she has been "served" with legal papers related to their two children, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star said she's tired of having to deal with him in court.

The 34-year-old called out her ex when speaking to 9magtv. "We found a method but there's no relationship," she first explained. "He has people that deal with the kids, so I'd rather preferably deal with them. And I'm always getting served… that's just the truth."

"So it's like constantly having to deal with that in court, and I'm tired and I would preferably like it to stop," the reality TV star went on. "And I know you guys are gonna laugh at this like, 'You got served!' It's like, I laugh too. How does that ironically… how is that."

"We have not been together for six years so I don't understand what the problem is. I'm not the baby momma who's like a crazy baby momma or gonna like knock on the door, 'Gimme the…' I'm not," she argued. "It's like, take the kids, have a good time, enjoy your life, you know what I'm saying? So, I don't know."

  See also...

Omarion has yet to respond to Apryl's claims. K Goddess, however, chimed in under a repost by The Neighborhood Talk by writing, "You Fucc my mans from my group I been friends with for years IMMA KEEP SERVING YOU TOO .. NO LETTIN UP." Former "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star Tammy Rivera, meanwhile, offered some sympathy by commenting, "Chileeeeeeee I know the getting serves for no reason feeling."

In February, Apryl claimed she only appeared on "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" to squash gay rumors surrounding Omarion. "That whole situation with me and O on 'Love & Hip Hop' was completely controlled," she said. "I never even wanted to do freakin' reality TV. His management thought it would be good for him to show who he was and his life because there were gay rumors."

"So to show he was in a relationship with a woman and having kids and all that, they thought it would be great," the VH1 star, who recently sparked dating rumors with Dr. Dre, continued. "If you love somebody you're going to do it, but it just felt very controlled. I wasn't really myself."

You can share this post!

Lamar Odom Admits to Pushing Himself 'Too Hard' After Canceling Facebook Gig Due to 'Exhaustion'

Related Posts
Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Hints She's Moving In With Dr. Dre With Thirst Trap

Apryl Jones Hints She's Moving In With Dr. Dre With Thirst Trap

Apryl Jones and Lil' Fizz Blame Lack of Communication for Reason of Their Split

Apryl Jones and Lil' Fizz Blame Lack of Communication for Reason of Their Split

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Most Read
Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday
Celebrity

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Transgender Star Jessica Alves Seeks Womb Transplant in Hopes to Get Pregnant

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Khloe Kardashian Battling Daughter True as They Are Looking for New Pet

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Chris Sails Reacts to People Criticizing His Son's Outfit

Chris Sails Reacts to People Criticizing His Son's Outfit

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win

Simone Biles Gets Emotional After Taylor Swift Calls Her 'Hero' Following Tokyo Olympic Win