 
 

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance

Days after she confirmed that the record executive has been seeing her 'Love and Hip Hop' co-star 'for a while,' the reality TV star says she's received phone calls that made her convinced he's a 'woman beater.'

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Moniece Slaughter is speaking against Dr. Dre after weighing in on his rumored romance with Apryl Jones. The reality TV star has alluded that the hip-hop mogul has sent her threats by phone after she spoke on his relationship with her nemesis and "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" co-star.

"You know what, I did not want to believe that [Dr.] Dre was a woman beater but after the couple of phone calls that I literally just had, he's a woman beater...for sure," Moniece said on Instagram Live on Tuesday, February 16. She emphasized, "For sure."

The 33-yer-old didn't reveal whom she was speaking to on the phone or what exactly the person said during their conversations, but this arrives after she confirmed that Dre and Apryl have been dating "for a while."

"To the person that asked me if Apryl and Dre are together: yes they are," she said during a previous Instagram Live session on Saturday, February 13, after her nemesis and the record executive were spotted together. "It's been a while that they've been together," she continued, claiming that the relationship "is not new."

"I've known for a while. I was shocked just because of her public announcement that she's polyamorous," Moniece added, before accusing Apryl of having been "patting her p**s" on the internet. She went on dissing her co-star while suggesting that Apryl is not a perfect match for Dre, "I was surprised that someone as established and refined as Dre would almost wife her."

Apryl and Dre sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a dinner date at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California on Wednesday night, February 10. On the same day they were caught on a date night, Apryl confirmed in an interview that she's not single. "I am dating. And…I'm not looking for anything," she told Madame Noire, without mentioning the name of her boyfriend.

Dre is currently entangled in a long and contentious divorce battle with his estranged wife Nicole Young, who filed for divorce in June 2020 after more than 20 years of marriage. As for Apryl, she last publicly dated Lil' Fizz, who is also Moniece's baby daddy.

