Apryl Jones Denies Breaking Up With Taye Diggs After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star assures that things are good between her and the 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' actor, who have been dating for over a year.

Jan 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Apryl Jones has shut down rambling speculation about her relationship with Taye Diggs. After sparking breakup rumors with her boyfriend of one year, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star has denied that they called it quits.

Apryl told The Shade Room that things are all good between her and the actor. She said that they are actually headed to Atlanta to work on a project together now. As to their suspicious social media activity, she claimed that following and unfollowing people means nothing when you're an adult.

Rumors started to swirl on Thursday night, January 12 that there seemed to be trouble in paradise in Apryl and Taye's relationship after fans noticed that they stopped following each other on Instagram. People soon started wondering what this could mean to their favorite couple.

"Oh LAWD not Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones mighta broke up," one person reacted on Twitter. Another weighed in, "Not Taye and Apryl unfollowing each other wasn't they in Paris with C and T." A third fan commented on Taye's post, "Please don't tell me you'll broke up." Someone else added, "damn..hope not!"

Taye did not immediately respond to the fans' questions.

The split news comes just a little over a month after the pair sparked marriage speculation. Back in December 2022, Media Take Out reported that Apryl and Taye might have secretly tied the knot in a small private ceremony.

Fueling the wedding speculation, on December 3, Apryl flashed what looked like a wedding band on that finger in an Instagram video featuring her man. In the goofy clip, they appeared to be naked while lying in bed with a piece of white blanket covering their bodies. The two lip-synced to Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing".

Apryl and Taye first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after they were caught attending Jennifer Klein's Christmas Party. They made their relationship red carpet official in February last year when attending the premiere of "Incarnation" at The Montalban theater in California.

You can share this post!