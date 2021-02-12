Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Instagram/WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

Fans are speculating that the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star and the record producer may have been seeing each other since last year though they were only first spotted together on February 10.

Feb 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Apryl Jones and Dr. Dre's alleged romance may have been going on longer than most people know. After they were first spotted on a dinner date on Wednesday, February 10, some fans did some digging and found a possible evidence suggesting that the two might have been seeing each other since 2020.

Fans believe the reality TV star hinted at her romance with the hip-hop mogul in last year's Thanksgiving post. Several days before the annual festivity, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" cast member posted on Instagram a list of things she was grateful for.

"It (sic) the midst of all that has happened in a year of a pandemic, let us focus on the many things to be grateful for. Name 12 things you are personally thankful for. Here's my list from this year," Apryl wrote in the November 22 post, before mentioning, "Finally blessed with a real GENTLEman," as one of them.

Apryl could have been referring to Dre or another man in the post as she has not publicly announced she's in a relationship after confirming her split from former B2K member Lil Fizz in early 2020. "Dreux (Lil Fizz) is a great man. His focus is on Kam, my focus is on my children and we are where we are. I kind of want to leave it there," she said of the reason behind the end of their romance.

Apryl and Dre sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a dinner date on Wednesday night. They showed no PDA when leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California as Dre walked ahead and Apryl followed right behind him, but they were seen getting into the same car.

Apryl opted for a sexy and stylish look for the outing, wearing a plaid coat, which she left unbuttoned, and matching leggings, exposing her flat abs and tattooed belly. She also wore a sheer lace bra while covering her face with a black mask.

The 55-year-old hip-hop mogul, meanwhile, kept it simple and casual in black hoody and pants with white sneakers and a black ball cap. He also wore a black face mask for safety amid the coronavirus pandemic.