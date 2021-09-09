Apryl Jones Sparks Dating Rumors With CBA Player Eric Moreland After Dr. Dre Fling

Instagram Celebrity

In an Instagram Story clip shared by the professional basketball player himself, the 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star appears to enjoy a dinner date with her rumored new boyfriend.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre who? Apryl Jones appears to have moved on from the hip-hop mogul following their brief summer fling by seeing an athlete. The reality TV star has sparked dating rumors anew with CBA (Chinese Basketball Association) star Eric Moreland.

The speculation about the possible romantic relationship between the two first arose after Eric shared a Boomerang clip that seemed to capture their moment together. In the clip posted on his Instagram Story, Apryl to be having a dinner date with the professional basketball player.

Apryl appeared to be shy though as she buried her face with her hand while she flashed her middle finger with her other hand to the camera. In the caption, Eric gushed over his dining companion. "@apryljones over me. Straight up one of the realise chicks act hottie though," so he wrote over the snap.

While neither Apryl nor Eric has confirmed their relationship status, people couldn't help trolling her over her seemingly failed relationship with Dre. "i mean he going through a divorce. who thought he was going to wife it?" one person pointed out. Another mocked her, "Apryl is a horrible mess no matter who she is with or what bag she's fumbling."

Some others, however, think that Apryl is better off without Dre. "She is winning, Dr. Dre is an abusive bum no matter how big his bag is. Glad she came to her senses," another weighed in on the reality TV star alleged's romantic relationship.

A fourth person agreed, adding, "A man's bag could the size of Jeff Bezos, if he isn't a good person, there's no point of being with him. Yall seen the way Dr. Dre treated Michele in Straight out of Compton and apparently the same way to his ex wife. Apryl is good."

Apryl and Dr. Dre sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a dinner date back in February. Amid the rumors, Apryl did confirm that she was in a relationship. Later in July, Apryl fuelled the dating speculation as she posted a picture of her posing in the pool of a mansion, which many speculated to be Dr. Dre's pad.

However, the two sparked split speculation as Dre was spotted with another woman in July. A few days later, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star tweeted about "missing my baby and babies."