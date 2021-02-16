Ozzy Osbourne 'Glad' After Receiving His First COVID-19 Shot Despite Feeling 'Stabbed'

WENN/Owen Beiny Celebrity

The former Black Sabbath frontman opens up about his experience getting the vaccine during an intimate Valentine's Day interview with wife Sharon on British talk show 'Loose Women'.

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. When opening up about his experience of getting the injection, the former Black Sabbath frontman confessed he felt "glad" despite feeling like being "stabbed."

The 72-year-old singer addressed the issues when making a virtual appearance on British talk show "Loose Women" alongside his manager wife, Sharon Osbourne. Asked about how he felt after taking the shot, he said, "It felt like I was being stabbed... My arm was sore yesterday, but I'm glad I got it, you know?"

Ozzy, who could be seen sitting down on a bed next to Sharon during the Valentine's Day interview, went on to note, "As soon as I got it, I felt relieved." His 68-year-old wife, meanwhile, divulged that she will be getting the vaccine within two weeks.

During the discussion, Sharon got candid about the struggles she faced during quarantine. "I couldn't stop crying for like three days. There was not one reason why, I just couldn't stop, couldn't get out of bed. So depressed," she recalled. "I wake up another day, and I felt so much better."

As for the musician, he opened up about his worry when his wife tested positive for coronavirus in December 2020. "Of course I was worried. Everyone knows someone who had it before, there's not a lot you can do. You can just pray she doesn't get really sick, or worse," he elaborated. Stressing that he would "absolutely" stay by her side if he could, he added, "She's my life."

Sharon revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis via Twitter back on December 14. "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus," the mother of Kelly Osbourne tweeted at that time.

More than a week afterwards, Sharon informed her fans that she was cleared from the virus. Posting on Instagram a picture of her husband and their puppies waiting for her in the living room, she raved, "Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me! So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support."