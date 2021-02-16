 
 

Ozzy Osbourne 'Glad' After Receiving His First COVID-19 Shot Despite Feeling 'Stabbed'

Ozzy Osbourne 'Glad' After Receiving His First COVID-19 Shot Despite Feeling 'Stabbed'
WENN/Owen Beiny
Celebrity

The former Black Sabbath frontman opens up about his experience getting the vaccine during an intimate Valentine's Day interview with wife Sharon on British talk show 'Loose Women'.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. When opening up about his experience of getting the injection, the former Black Sabbath frontman confessed he felt "glad" despite feeling like being "stabbed."

The 72-year-old singer addressed the issues when making a virtual appearance on British talk show "Loose Women" alongside his manager wife, Sharon Osbourne. Asked about how he felt after taking the shot, he said, "It felt like I was being stabbed... My arm was sore yesterday, but I'm glad I got it, you know?"

Ozzy, who could be seen sitting down on a bed next to Sharon during the Valentine's Day interview, went on to note, "As soon as I got it, I felt relieved." His 68-year-old wife, meanwhile, divulged that she will be getting the vaccine within two weeks.

During the discussion, Sharon got candid about the struggles she faced during quarantine. "I couldn't stop crying for like three days. There was not one reason why, I just couldn't stop, couldn't get out of bed. So depressed," she recalled. "I wake up another day, and I felt so much better."

  See also...

As for the musician, he opened up about his worry when his wife tested positive for coronavirus in December 2020. "Of course I was worried. Everyone knows someone who had it before, there's not a lot you can do. You can just pray she doesn't get really sick, or worse," he elaborated. Stressing that he would "absolutely" stay by her side if he could, he added, "She's my life."

Sharon revealed her COVID-19 diagnosis via Twitter back on December 14. "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus," the mother of Kelly Osbourne tweeted at that time.

More than a week afterwards, Sharon informed her fans that she was cleared from the virus. Posting on Instagram a picture of her husband and their puppies waiting for her in the living room, she raved, "Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me! So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support."

You can share this post!

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated
Related Posts
Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone Hosting Watch Party for New Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne and Post Malone Hosting Watch Party for New Music Video

Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Was Pissed Off With Himself for Cheating on Sharon: I Got My Reality Check

Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Was Pissed Off With Himself for Cheating on Sharon: I Got My Reality Check

Ozzy Osbourne Feels Like 'Caged Animal' as He's Terrified of Contracting Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne Feels Like 'Caged Animal' as He's Terrified of Contracting Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne Blames His Health Issues on 'Cursed' Doll

Ozzy Osbourne Blames His Health Issues on 'Cursed' Doll

Most Read
Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House
Celebrity

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son