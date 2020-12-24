 
 

Sharon Osbourne 'Grateful' to Be Home for Christmas After Testing Negative for COVID-19

Alongside a picture of her husband Ozzy Osbourne and their puppies waiting for her in the living room, the 'Talk' co-host reveals that she's got a permission to go home.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne's Christmas gift apparently comes early. "The Talk" co-host thankfully can join her family for the holiday season after having recovered from COVID-19. The 68-year-old, who announced her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

"Got the ok to go home after two negative test results and look at the joy waiting for me!" so she wrote alongside a picture of her husband Ozzy Osbourne and their puppies waiting for her in the living room. "So grateful to be home for the holidays and thank you all so much for your love and support."

Concluding her message, the TV personality sent well wishes to her followers on the photo-sharing site. "Stay safe and wishing you the happiest of holidays," so Sharon wrote.

"The Talk" celebrated the good news by leaving several confetti emojis in the comment section. Fellow "The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots also chimed in, commenting, "OH YAY!! Best news ever!!!"

One follower noted, "Ahhhh the brood and Ozzy all awaiting Mumma. lovely," while someone else said, "Perfect!!!!!!" A person also wrote, "Happy to hear you're ok!!" On the other hand, an excited fan commented, "Now this is something to look forward to so glad you will be home with handsome as ever Ozzy and the fur babies soon Have a great Christmas Sharon."

Sharon announced that she contracted coronavirus on Monday, December 14, while Ozzy tested negative. "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19," she wrote. "After a bried hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus."

The news arrived several weeks after she was forced to go into second quarantine following COVID-19 exposure. Co-hosting "The Talk" from her home on November 18, she revealed one of the women she "works with at home" tested positive for the novel virus. "We're all on lockdown," Sharon said at the top of the show. "She's (assistant) doing OK, but can you believe it? This is my second lockdown."

