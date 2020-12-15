Sharon Osbourne Isolating Away From Ozzy After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Instagram Celebrity

'The Talk' co-host reveals her brief hospitalization for coronavirus several weeks after she was forced to go into second quarantine following contact with someone who had the virus.

Dec 15, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne is the latest celebrity who has had coronavirus. The television personality has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating away from her husband Ozzy Osbourne, who tested negative.

The 68-year-old author took to Twitter on Monday, December 14 to share the news. "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19," she wrote. She was briefly hospitalized for the virus, but is "now now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus." She concluded her message with a reminder to "everyone (to) please stay safe and healthy."

Sharon Osbourne announced she tested positive for COVID-19.

Sharon's announcement of her COVID diagnosis arrives several weeks after she was forced to go into second quarantine following COVID-19 exposure. Co-hosting "The Talk" from her home on November 18, she revealed one of the women she "works with at home" had contracted the coronavirus. "We're all on lockdown," Sharon said at the top of the show. "She's (assistant) doing OK, but can you believe it? This is my second lockdown."

Sharon first went into quarantine in September after her and husband Ozzy's 3-year-old granddaughter, Minnie, had been infected with the novel coronavirus. Due to the situation, she was forced to host the first few episodes of the new season of "The Talk" from home.

"Yes, I was meant to be in the studio. I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID," she said at the time. "She's okay. She's doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn't have it. Her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't."

Meanwhile, Sharon's "The Talk" co-host Carrie Ann Inaba announced last week that she contracted the virus. "Hey everyone, it's me. I just wanted to come on and let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19. So I'm home, and I'm following the guidelines. I spoke with our representative. I have a fever, a bad cough, and lots of aches and pains," she confirmed her diagnosis on Instagram on December 10.

"I'm following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place. Even then I caught it," she shared, before reminding her followers "to stay vigilant, take care of yourself, wear your mask, wash your hands a lot, and just be extra, extra careful, because you don't want this." She also assured them, "I'm going to take good care of myself, so don't worry about me. Be safe."