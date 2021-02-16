Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Instagram Celebrity

When the 'Savage' raptress' friend I Been Herschelwood goes on Live, the New York rapper is heard screaming in the background before the video abruptly ends.

Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's rumored relationship may be new, but fans may have witnessed one of the couple's first fights. Just hours after she confirmed that she's in a relationship, a video which is believed to be capturing the alleged couple's argument surfaced online.

The video is courtesy of Megan's own friend, I Been Herschelwood, who recently went live on Instagram. While he was just seen drinking from a plastic cup, someone who sounded like Pardi was heard screaming in the background.

What the Newburgh native was saying was not clear, but he appeared to be banging on the door while yelling at someone inside. Things then went a bit rowdy with some women being heard screaming before Megan's friend abruptly shut down the Instagram Live.

Megan revealed her relationship status in a Twitter post on Monday, February 15 to mark her 26th birthday. Counting her blessings, she claimed that her "boo" and Beyonce Knowles "love" her, though jokingly noting that her beau is currently "mad" at her.

"I'm healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me, my boo love me (he mad at tme rn but he still love me) shiddd Beyonce love me," so Megan wrote in her tweet, without identifying her boyfriend. She added, "I'm just happy and blessed lol."

The tweet came several days after Megan and Pardi fueled romance rumors with their flirty social media exchange. The female MC slid in the comments of the "Backin' It Up" spitter's Instagram post, which saw him going shirtless before putting on a white T-shirt. "NOTHING BETTER THAN A FRESH WHITE TEE," he captioned the clip.

Noticing the subtle thirst trap, Megan gushed in the comment section, "Body ody," adding a face with tears of joy emoji. Pardi then playfully responded, "You look how Lamborghinis drive !!!" while including several car and eyeball emojis.