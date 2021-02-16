 
 

Johnny Galecki Disagrees With Ex Kaley Cuoco for Deeming Life 'Boring' Before Meeting Her Husband

WENN/Instagram
The Leonard Hofstadter depicter on 'The Big Bang Theory' quickly counters his ex-girlfriend and former co-star's claim on a Valentine's Day tribute for her husband Karl Cook.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Johnny Galecki has gotten cheeky about Kaley Cuoco's Valentine's Day tribute for Karl Cook. Upon learning that his ex-girlfriend and former co-star described her life before meeting her husband "boring", the Leonard Hofstadter depicter on "The Big Bang Theory" hit back with a lighthearted disagreement.

On Sunday, February 14, Kaley shared on Instagram a picture of her kissing Karl with their face masks on. In the caption, the 35-year-old actress wrote her dedication, "Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know! I don't remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you @mrtankcook."

Kaley's post apparently caught Johnny's attention. The actor, whom she dated for about two years, jokingly reminded her of their time together by simply writing in the comment section, "Um." His remark, which has since received more than 8,000 likes, prompted his ex to write back, "LOL."

Having portrayed a couple on a small screen, Johnny and Kaley took their romance off-screen. They dated privately from 2007 to 2009 during the first two seasons of their CBS sitcom. They remained good friends after their amicable breakup.

In November 2020, Kaley opened up her past relationship with Johnny. Making a virtual appearance on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, she shared, "So we dated really early on for almost two years. It was very early on in the show. I remember when we did the pilot, I was just crushing so hard on [Johnny]. I had such a crush on him, and I didn't think he felt that way about me."

Following her split from Johnny, "The Flight Attendant" star went through two other serious relationships. She was engaged to Josh Resnik until March 2012, and was married to Ryan Sweeting for over two years. She began dating Karl in 2016, and became engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in an intimate 2018 ceremony taking place at a horse stable near San Diego, California.

Johnny himself was involved in a romantic relationship with Alaina Meyer since 2018. The "Roseanne" alum and his longtime girlfriend welcomed their first child together in 2019, but reportedly parted ways one year later.

