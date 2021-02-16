Salma Hayek Remembers Being Reduced to Tears Filming 'Desperado' Sex Scene

WENN/Instar Movie

AceShowbiz - Salma Hayek was in tears throughout the making of her breakthrough film "Desperado" after learning she had to shoot an intimate scene with co-star Antonio Banderas.

The actress claims she had no idea she would have to fake sex with Banderas' character and couldn't stop thinking about how the scene would embarrass her family.

"When we were going to start shooting, I started to sob, saying, 'I don’t know that I can do it. I'm afraid'," Salma told Dax Shepard during an appearance on his "Armchair Expert" podcast.

"One of the things I was afraid of was Antonio. He was an absolute gentleman and so nice, and we’re still super close friends, but he was very free. It scared me that, for him, it was, like, nothing. I started crying, and he was like, 'Oh my God. You're making me feel terrible.' I was so embarrassed that I was crying."

Hayek also insisted director Robert Rodriguez was "amazing" and never put any pressure on his young star to get naked or do anything which made her feel uncomfortable.

"They would try to make me laugh... We got through it. We did the best with what we could do at the time. When you're not you, then you can do it, but I keep thinking of my father and my brother (sic): 'And are they going to see it? And are they going to get teased?'"

During the interview, Salma also responded to claims that suggested she married her French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault husband for his "money." Gushing over him, the actress said, "He's made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way," the Oscar nominee continued raving. "And you know when I married him, everybody said, 'Oh, it's an arranged marriage, she married him for the money.' I'm like, 'yeah, whatever, b***h.' Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love."