'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary

Erin Lee Carr, who is known for her HBO film that focuses on Larry Nassar's sex abuse scandal, is uncovered to have been developing this project for Netflix.

Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans of Britney Spears will soon have another documentary about the pop superstar to tune into - filmmaker Erin Lee Carr has been working on a new project for Netflix.

The director, known for HBO film "At the Heart of Gold", which examined the sex abuse scandal surrounding Larry Nassar, former physician for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, has been developing the new Britney documentary for months, reports Bloomberg.

Few details have been released about the forthcoming film, but the news emerges days after bosses at rival streaming service Hulu premiered the much-discussed "Framing Britney Spears", which chronicled her rise to fame, her 2008 mental breakdown, and her ongoing conservatorship battle, noting how misogynistic the media coverage of her personal struggles became.

The documentary, produced by officials at The New York Times and the FX network, prompted fans to turn on Britney's ex, Justin Timberlake, for capitalising on their 2002 split as he launched his solo career, which even led to the singer/actor issuing a public apology last week, ends February 12.

Reports had also suggested Britney was planning to share her unfiltered side of the story in her own film, but sources close to the "Toxic" hitmaker have since dismissed the claims. A report also stated that "under her current conservatorship, she fears her father could take control of the film to paint himself in a better light."

Meanwhile, in response to "Framing Britney Spears", the singer wrote on social media, "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!"