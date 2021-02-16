 
 

'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary

'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary
Instagram/WENN
Movie

Erin Lee Carr, who is known for her HBO film that focuses on Larry Nassar's sex abuse scandal, is uncovered to have been developing this project for Netflix.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Fans of Britney Spears will soon have another documentary about the pop superstar to tune into - filmmaker Erin Lee Carr has been working on a new project for Netflix.

The director, known for HBO film "At the Heart of Gold", which examined the sex abuse scandal surrounding Larry Nassar, former physician for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team, has been developing the new Britney documentary for months, reports Bloomberg.

Few details have been released about the forthcoming film, but the news emerges days after bosses at rival streaming service Hulu premiered the much-discussed "Framing Britney Spears", which chronicled her rise to fame, her 2008 mental breakdown, and her ongoing conservatorship battle, noting how misogynistic the media coverage of her personal struggles became.

  See also...

The documentary, produced by officials at The New York Times and the FX network, prompted fans to turn on Britney's ex, Justin Timberlake, for capitalising on their 2002 split as he launched his solo career, which even led to the singer/actor issuing a public apology last week, ends February 12.

Reports had also suggested Britney was planning to share her unfiltered side of the story in her own film, but sources close to the "Toxic" hitmaker have since dismissed the claims. A report also stated that "under her current conservatorship, she fears her father could take control of the film to paint himself in a better light."

Meanwhile, in response to "Framing Britney Spears", the singer wrote on social media, "Each person has their story and their take on other people's stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens !!!"

You can share this post!

Johnny Galecki Disagrees With Ex Kaley Cuoco for Deeming Life 'Boring' Before Meeting Her Husband

Meek Mill and Wack 100 Taunt Each Other After Diss Over 6ix9ine Confrontation
Related Posts
Britney Spears' Cousin Claims Jamie Spears Warned Her to Cut Off Contact With the Singer

Britney Spears' Cousin Claims Jamie Spears Warned Her to Cut Off Contact With the Singer

Britney Spears Fans React After Judge Denies Her Request to Remove Dad Jamie as Co-Conservator

Britney Spears Fans React After Judge Denies Her Request to Remove Dad Jamie as Co-Conservator

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Wants No Part in Her Conservatorship Drama, Applauds Her Manager

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Wants No Part in Her Conservatorship Drama, Applauds Her Manager

Britney Spears Works on Her Own Documentary but Fears Dad Would Take Control of the Film

Britney Spears Works on Her Own Documentary but Fears Dad Would Take Control of the Film

Most Read
Eva Green and Vincent Cassel Cast for New Adaptation of 'The Three Musketeers'
Movie

Eva Green and Vincent Cassel Cast for New Adaptation of 'The Three Musketeers'

'Captain Marvel 2' Locks Zawe Ashton as New Villain

'Captain Marvel 2' Locks Zawe Ashton as New Villain

Daniel Kaluuya Took Opera Singing Lessons to Prepare for His Role as Black Panthers Leader

Daniel Kaluuya Took Opera Singing Lessons to Prepare for His Role as Black Panthers Leader

'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming Put on Pause Again Due to Revolts Among Cast and Crew

'Mission: Impossible 7' Filming Put on Pause Again Due to Revolts Among Cast and Crew

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Likely to Hit Small Screen in March as Four-Hour Film

Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Likely to Hit Small Screen in March as Four-Hour Film

Jared Leto Denies 'Suicide Squad' Rat Prank Story, Insists He Never Gave Margot Robbie Twisted Gift

Jared Leto Denies 'Suicide Squad' Rat Prank Story, Insists He Never Gave Margot Robbie Twisted Gift

Billie Eilish Explains Why She Got Emotional Watching Her Apple TV Documentary

Billie Eilish Explains Why She Got Emotional Watching Her Apple TV Documentary

'Mission: Impossible 7' to No Longer Be Filmed Back-to Back With the 8th Installment

'Mission: Impossible 7' to No Longer Be Filmed Back-to Back With the 8th Installment

Florence Pugh Puts 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Under the Spotlight to Celebrate End of Filming

Florence Pugh Puts 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Under the Spotlight to Celebrate End of Filming

Salma Hayek Remembers Being Reduced to Tears Filming 'Desperado' Sex Scene

Salma Hayek Remembers Being Reduced to Tears Filming 'Desperado' Sex Scene

'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary

'At the Heart of Gold' Director Works on New Britney Spears Documentary