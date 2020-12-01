Johnny Galecki to Continue Co-Parenting With Alaina Meyer Post-Breakup

WENN/Brian To Celebrity

The former 'The Big Bang Theory' actor and his longtime girlfriend have been absent from each other's social media pages since they last posted their Easter celebration in April.

AceShowbiz - Johnny Galecki's romantic relationship with Alaina Meyer has allegedly come to an end. One year after welcoming their child together, the former star of "The Big Bang Theory" and his longtime girlfriend were unveiled to have parted ways, but are said to continue sharing co-parenting duties over their son, Avery.

Revealing the 45-year-old actor's post-separation commitment with his ex-girlfriend was PEOPLE on Monday, November 30. No further detail regarding what might have caused the breakup has been shared. Neither one of the former couple has also confirmed the split reports.

The split report came a week after Alaina commemorated their son's birthday. "happy born day to my baby boy. this has been the gnarliest year of my life, with the highest highs and the lowest lows but even in the hardest moments especially after loosing ryan, there was a healthy baby boy that needed me and kept me grounded and centered," she wrote on an Instagram post.

Johnny and Alaina themselves have been absent from each other's social media page for months. They last posted a photo of them together in April when celebrating Easter. While his ex at the time simply wrote, "Happy belated Easter, from us, to you," the TV star offered a longer message in his own post.

"A heartfelt (& belated) Happy Easter from the three of us to you. #stayhome #stayhealthy," he penned. "And a special thank you and holiday wishes to those of you still out there risking yourselves - whether it's in the medial field keeping us safe or in deliveries keeping us sane. So much love. We are forever indebted to you and do not take you and your sacrifices for granted."

The "Roseanne" alum and his baby mama called it quits after more than two years together. He went public with their relationship in September 2018. Putting out an Instagram picture of them staring lovingly into each other's eyes, he captioned it, "Last night was wonderful. Thank you #jefferykatzenberg."

Eight months afterwards, Johnny and Alaina announced that they were expecting their first child together. "We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world," they told PEOPLE in May 2019. The former couple welcomed their child in December the same year.