 
 

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors

Apryl Jones Confirms She's 'Dating' Amid Dr. Dre Romance Rumors
WENN/Instagram/Phil Lewis
Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star speaks publicly on her love life in a new interview, saying that that she doesn't 'have a particular type,' but she's 'enjoying company.'

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Apryl Jones is officially off the market amid dating rumors with Dr. Dre. In a new interview conducted on the same day she was spotted with the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul, the 34-year-old reality TV star confirmed that she's currently in a relationship.

"I am dating. And…I'm not looking for anything," Apryl told Madame Noire on Wednesday, February 10, without mentioning the name of her boyfriend. Claiming that she doesn't have a particular type when it comes to men, the "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star added, "I'm a say I'm not looking. I just feel like…I am dating and I'm open and I feel like what I am hoping to experience is just a great exchange of energy with somebody that feels different and I'll know it when I feel it."

"But that's just where I'm at with it. I'm not looking for anything. I don't have a particular type," she continued dishing on her love life. "I'm just enjoying life and exchanging energy and enjoying company. And that's it. And when I need what I need when I need it, I get what I need when I need it! Keep it pushin' [laughs]. That's where I'm at."

  See also...

Apryl and Dre sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a dinner date on Wednesday night. They showed no PDA when leaving BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, California as Dre walked ahead and Apryl followed right behind him, but they were seen getting into the same car.

After the speculation arose about their possible romantic relationship, fans did some digging and found a possible evidence suggesting that the two might have been seeing each other since 2020. Fans believe the reality TV star hinted at her romance with the former N.W.A member in last year's Thanksgiving post.

Several days before the annual festivity, the Chicago-born singer/songwriter posted on Instagram a list of things she was grateful for. She wrote, "Finally blessed with a real GENTLEman," as one of them.

Apryl previously dated former B2K member Lil Fizz, but they broke up in 2020. The former pair were highly criticized by Apryl's ex Omarion, who was Fizz's former grouptmate and with whom she was in a longtime relationship before their split in 2016. Apryl and Omarion share two children, Megaa Omari Grandberry and A'mei Kazuko Grandberry.

You can share this post!

Jessica Biel Has This to Say to Justin Timberlake on His Britney Spears and Janet Jackson Apology

One Direction Fans Thrilled as They Believe Harry Styles and Niall Horan Reunite in L.A.
Related Posts
Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Might Have Hinted at Dr. Dre Romance in 2020 Thanksgiving Post

Apryl Jones Reveals She's the One Hitting on Lil Fizz: 'That Was on Me'

Apryl Jones Reveals She's the One Hitting on Lil Fizz: 'That Was on Me'

Apryl Jones Dragged for Letting Kids Play Around on Stripper Pole

Apryl Jones Dragged for Letting Kids Play Around on Stripper Pole

Apryl Jones on the Reason of Her and Omarion's Split: 'He Didn't Want His Family Anymore'

Apryl Jones on the Reason of Her and Omarion's Split: 'He Didn't Want His Family Anymore'

Most Read
Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will
Celebrity

Larry King Leaves Out Wife Shawn in Handwritten Will

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra 'Devastated and Hopeless' Following Her Botched Nose Surgery

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Lauren London Reportedly Pregnant Less Than 2 Years After Nipsey Hussle's Death

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Anna Kendrick Accused of 'Nasty' Behaviors

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd in ICU With Serious Injuries After Nearly Losing Her Leg Following Rainforest Fall

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Seeking to Have Alleged Mistresses Sit for Depositions Amid Divorce

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

TikTok Star Dazharia Shaffer Dies by Suicide at 18 After Sharing Her 'Last Post'

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

Lauren London Calls BS on Pregnancy Rumors

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

'Game of Thrones' Star Becomes Latest Woman Accusing Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Female Rapper Arrested in Murder of Beyonce's Cousin

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Steps Out With Sexy Mystery Woman Amid Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Dr. Dre's Mystery Lady During Dinner Date Revealed to Be 'Love and Hip Hop' Star Apryl Jones

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson

Esme Bianco Shows Disturbing Photos of Alleged Torture by Ex Marilyn Manson