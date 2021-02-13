One Direction Fans Thrilled as They Believe Harry Styles and Niall Horan Reunite in L.A.

WENN Celebrity

The speculations emerge online after one fan shares a very ambiguous photo of two men wearing activewear that strongly resemble the ones that Harry and Niall wore recently.

AceShowbiz - One Direction may be in a long hiatus to focus on individual career, but it seems like their bond doesn't grow any less stronger. Playing detective, fans of the group were convinced that Niall Horan and Harry Styles might spend time together one day after the latter's birthday.

One Directioners believed that the pair reunited earlier this month as they went on a hike together in Los Angeles. The speculations emerged online after one fan shared a very ambiguous photo of two men wearing activewear.

One of them was seen donning a white T-shirt and blue shorts. Completing his style were a pair of white sneakers and a matching jacket that he wrapped around his waist. The other man, meanwhile, wore an orange jacket and black pants. While their faces were not captured by camera due to their masks, fans noticed that the outfits strongly resembled the ones that Harry and Niall wore recently.

"AFTER FIVE YEARS,WE WITNESS AGAIN NARRY MOMENTS HUHUHU HARRY AND NIALL," a fan tweeted on Thursday, February 11. Also expressing disbelief, another fan wrote, " 'Harry Styles and Niall Horan spotted together'is not a sentence I thought I would hear in 2021."

One other reacted, "wait lemme process this: niall horan… and… harry styles… were together… on feb 2… and feb 2… is the day after harry's birthday." Joking, one user tweeted, "niall and harry hiking together makes me want to walk more than 150 feet today."

Back in July 2020, Harry celebrated the group's 10th anniversary in a heartfelt message. Alongside a picture of himself and his four bandmates, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall and Zayn Malik, he wrote, "I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years. I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up."

"I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you've given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can't believe it's been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything," he added.

Concluding his message, the "Dunkirk" actor wrote, "And finally... to the boys. I love you so much, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here's to ten."