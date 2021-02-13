 
 

Jessica Biel Has This to Say to Justin Timberlake on His Britney Spears and Janet Jackson Apology

The 'Limetown' actress' husband has issued a statement in response to criticism about his past behavior that arose after the release of 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jessica Biel has made sure that Justin Timberlake could still find an ally in her. Shortly after her husband issued a public apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson following the release of "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, the "Limetown" actress publicly declared her full support for him.

In the comment section of the "Mirror" singer's Instagram post, the 38-year-old actress simply wrote down, "I love you," adding a red-heart emoji at the end. It was her reaction to his Friday, February 12 statement in which he responded to the criticism directed at him for his past behavior to Britney and Janet.

In his lengthy message, Justin wrote, "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right." He added, "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed," the former NSYNC member went on. "I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from."

Justin got the heat from many of Britney's fans after "Framing Britney Spears", which was released on Saturday, February 6, narrated how he capitalized on their 2002 break-up. He launched his solo career by boasting about taking the "Toxic" hitmaker's virginity, and fueled rumors suggesting that she cheated on him through his hit single, "Cry Me a River".

In 2004, the "Palmer" actor made headlines again when he ripped off part of Janet's top and exposed her breast during their Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The incident, however, was described as a wardrobe malfunction in which he distanced himself from. The controversy has since plagued the "That's the Way Love Goes" songstress' career.

While both Janet and Britney have yet to publicly respond to Justin's apology, it was said that the "Womanizer" singer "does not hold a grudge against Justin over anything he's said or done." A source additionally told Us Weekly, "She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it's not something she dwells on now. She's happy and happy for him."

