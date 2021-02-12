Khloe Kardashian Already Aware of Tristan Thompson's Hookup With Lamar Odom's Ex-Fiancee

Instagram Celebrity

During an interview on 'The Wendy Williams Show', the ex-husband of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star alluded that her baby daddy had slept with Sabrina Parr.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian might not be disturbed by Lamar Odom's latest revelation about Tristan Thompson. Shortly after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's ex-husband suggested that her baby daddy had hooked up with his ex-fiancee Sabrina Parr, words came out that she was already made aware of the liaison.

Insiders unveiled to TMZ that Tristan has informed Khloe about his entanglement with Sabrina in 2019 when Lamar and the personal trainer confirmed their romance. The hookup between the two was also said to have transpired nearly 10 years ago when he was 20 years old and was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Neither Khloe nor Tristan reacted to Lamar's bombshell claim so far. Sabrina, on the other hand, posted what seemed to be a cryptic response to the revelation. In an Instagram Story post, the life coach shared a quote that read, "y'all do too much explaining. let whoever thing whatever and keep it moving." Over it, she simply wrote, "Respectfully."

Sabrina Parr put out quotation post after Lamar Odom's interview aired.

Lamar came out with the claim about Sabrina's tryst in the February 10 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show". After casually admitting about his own infidelity, he stated, "I'm gonna be honest with you Wendy, there was some things that kinda always made me look at her out the corner of my eye. Yeah, like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife's significant other."

The former Los Angeles Lakers player refused to name names when pressed to share whom he talked about. "C'mon Wendy, you can put that together. I don't say names if I don't have to," he stated, prompting the talk show host to try to guess, "Tristan?" While he did not deny nor confirm, he did make a vague facial expression.

Lamar started dating Sabrina in August 2019. Three months later, he popped the question to her. While the pair planned to get married on November 11, 2021, they parted ways one year after getting engaged. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Sabrina announced via Instagram Story at the time.

Khloe and Tristan, in the meantime, started dating in 2018. They welcomed their first child together, True Thompson, in 2018. The two separated after he was caught in cheating drama with Jordyn Woods. In 2020, the former couple was rumored to have reconciled. While they never publicly confirmed it, she seemed to suggest that she is ready to have baby no. 2 with her ex in a teaser for her family's reality show.